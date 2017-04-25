Adam Levine & Gwen Stefani On Why They Don’t Want Their Kids To Be Like Blake Shelton

Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani may both be very close to Blake Shelton, albeit in very different ways, but The Voice coaches are admitting that they actually don’t want their kids to be like the country superstar in one way in particular.

Adam and Gwen made the admission in a new interview, confirming that they don’t want their kids – Levine is father to 6-month-old Dusty Rose while Stefani is mom to sons Apollo, Zuma and Kingston – to follow Shelton’s lead when it comes to tattoos.

Both Stefani and Levine told the outlet that they wouldn’t be the biggest fans of their kids getting inked like Shelton in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight following the The Voice taping on March 24, as both Adam and Gwen told the site that they won’t be supportive if their children try to copy Shelton’s inking.

Gwen made the confession when asked about an image she recently posted to social media that showed her three boys trying out Blake’s arm tattoo – which features deer tracks in-between tracks of barbed wire on his left forearm – by drawing replica designs on their own arms with a pen.

“If my kids wanted to get one, I would hope that we could talk about what it is so that we don’t have big regrets in the future,” she said of whether or not she’d let her kids get tattoos like Blake while discussing her boyfriend’s tattoo with Adam, just days after admitting that her boys get on really well with the country star.

“I don’t know… My niece just got like a bunch of tattoos and I’m really mad at her, she’s 21. I’m like, ‘What are you doing?'” Stefani added when asked if she’d actually let her kids get inked like Blake.

“What’s wrong with tattoos?” Adam, who has numerous tattoos across his arm and torso, then asked Gwen in response to her admission, to which Stefani attempted to defend her stance without offending Levine by replying, “I don’t know, I just I don’t know, like, there’s nothing wrong with them.”

“I feel like life is a journey and once you do that…” Gwen Stefani then continued, before Adam Levine cut her off by joking, “Life is a journey! Get it right here.”

But while Levine defended his body art while discussing Blake Shelton’s tattoo with Gwen, he then admitted that he too wouldn’t exactly be open to the idea of his daughter getting a tattoo of her own later down the line.

“Probably not!” Levine said when asked if he’d let his daughter Dusty Rose Levine copy Blake’s tattoo or get a design of her own.

“I got them so she wouldn’t think they were cool, and she wouldn’t want them,” Adam continued of his numerous tattoos scattered across his body, as Levine joked that his body art was “reverse psychology.”

Gwen then took another jab at Blake, her boyfriend of just over a year and a half, during the post- The Voice interview with Adam, joking that even if she was willing to let her three kids get tattoos, she wouldn’t want them to look like Shelton’s.

“Hopefully, they won’t get one like Blake’s tattoo,” Gwen Stefani said as Adam Levine laughed.

Adam previously joked about Blake’s tattoo back in 2013 during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the two The Voice coaches discussed their ink and had some playful banter about their respective body art.

After Shelton took a jab at Levine for his “Mom” tattoo during the interview, Huffington Post reported that Adam quickly hit back at his fellow The Voice coach with the sarcastic quip, “See, now, Blake has a cool barbed wire tattoo with deer poop on it.”

Shelton then explained to Winfrey that his arm tattoo “doesn’t mean c**p” after Adam pointed it out, before Blake explained, “I’m a country guy from Oklahoma and I thought, ‘I’ll get some deer tracks going around my arm…'”

“Were you sober for that?” Adam then asked his The Voice coach, to which Shelton joked that neither he nor the tattoo artist were sober for the inking.

“He didn’t know how to make a deer track and I didn’t either. [But] I drew him one — what I thought it looked like — and he just took that and copied it here,” Shelton told Levine and Winfrey. “I actually drew that c**p.”

What do you think of Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine admitting that they don’t want their kids to have tattoos like Blake Shelton’s?

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]