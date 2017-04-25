Aaron Hernandez’s rumored prison lover has been taken off suicide watch following the former NFL star’s death on Wednesday.

Following reports claiming Aaron Hernandez was involved in a romance with fellow inmate Kyle Kennedy, who is currently serving time for robbing a gas station at knife-point, his family and attorney have released statements.

“Our thoughts right now are with Aaron Hernandez’s family, as well as our son,” the family’s statement read, according to a report by the Daily Mail on April 24. “We understand the broad public interest in this case, but we ask for privacy as we learn the facts. Any further questions should be directed to our attorney, Lawrence Army Jr.”

Aaron Hernandez first began facing rumors of bisexuality after reports claimed the late athlete had left a suicide letter for his alleged “gay lover,” as well as his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and their 4-year-old daughter, Avielle Jenkins-Hernandez.

According to reports, Aaron Hernandez gifted Kyle Kennedy a $50,000 watch and other items before taking his life last week.

My heart goes out to Aaron Hernandez’s daughter who has to deal with stories about her dad forever on top of losing him. #Sad pic.twitter.com/CPEATEhsFh — Giavanni Ruffin (@Giavanni_Ruffin) April 19, 2017

Kyle Kennedy’s attorney, Lawrence Army Jr., also shared a statement with press.

“My client is obviously saddened by the loss of his friend, Aaron Hernandez. I met with him briefly today at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center and I am just learning the facts surrounding the situation,” Army Jr. explained, confirming his client and Hernandez were not cellmates.

Although Army Jr. failed to address the ongoing rumors linking his client to Aaron Hernandez in a romantic sense, he did react to news of the suicide note Hernandez reportedly left for Kennedy in his prison cell.

“A letter was left to me client but neither I, nor my client, have seen the letter,” he said. “We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client as soon as possible. Lastly, my client is no longer on suicide watch. The decision to move him to a protective unit was a standard precaution, but my client did not and has not exhibited any dangerous or risky behavior as a result of this situation. I will be meeting with Kyle more in the coming days and will provide updates as information develops.”

Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday, April 19, in the early hours of the morning and declared dead a short time later. In the days that followed, several details of Hernandez’s death were shared, including information regarding the status of his prison cell.

As fans have likely heard, Aaron Hernandez killed himself by hanging a bed sheet from his cell window. The late athlete had also jammed items at the bottom of his cell door in hopes of delaying response. In his cell, beside his Bible, three suicide notes were found.

While Kennedy’s family and attorney steered clear of the rumors regarding his prison relationship with Aaron Hernandez, the late athlete’s own attorney, Jose Baez, spoke out about his relationship with Kennedy and denied rumors of a romance to TMZ Sports.

“Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false,” he explained. “These are malicious leaks used to tarnish somebody who is dead.”

Aaron Hernandez’s friends and family, including his mother, brother, fiancee, and daughter, said their goodbyes during a private funeral service in Connecticut on Monday.

[Featured Image by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images]