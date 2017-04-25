Watch April The Giraffe Live Cam Today And Each Tuesday, Animal Adventure Park Announces New Schedule [Video]

Those who’ve enjoyed watching April the giraffe via the live cam since February are in for a treat. After the Harpursville, New York, petting zoo announced they were shutting down the giraffe cam, they have created a new live viewing schedule. The live giraffe cam will return to viewers Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at 4 p.m. and will remain active until 8 p.m. ET.The cam will return live every Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Those tuning in around the world will need to watch during these hours. The Animal Adventure Park (AAP) announced the new schedule via a Facebook post update. Included in the update was a new photo of Alyssa, AAP owner Jordan Patch and the calf who is still waiting on his name. You may see the update as shared by the Animal Adventure Park with the announcement that the live giraffe cam will return today below.

Watch April the Giraffe and Calf Live via the Cam

You don’t need to wait until 4 p.m. ET, to catch up on the latest April the giraffe and calf update or Animal Adventure Park news. You can watch videos from the official account in the video playlist below. Additionally, when the giraffe cam goes live today, it will be the first video in the playlist. You may also relive April’s miraculous moment when she gave birth online as millions watched worldwide. April gave birth to her giraffe calf on April 15, 2017, and nearly broke the Internet. You may watch the birth as it streamed live on YouTube in the video playlist. Check the videos below to watch the birth as it streamed live on Facebook. It is unclear at this point whether the Tuesday live Animal Adventure Park stream will include YouTube chat or just the giraffe cam. Those who want to follow April’s latest progress are encouraged to subscribe to the Animal Adventure Park Facebook page.

#ApriltheGiraffe April the Giraffe was on "Good Morning America" Watch the videos and don't miss the live cam!… https://t.co/fTW1Cc2ZQz — Live Eagle Cam (@eaglecamlive) April 18, 2017

On Feb. 10, 2017, Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch set up a YouTube feed that streamed live from the giraffe stall at his zoo. There were two Reticulated giraffes featured on the cam: April, 15-years-old and Oliver, her 5-year-old mate. April’s pregnancy quickly became a viral sensation and Patch surprised the world by opening the doors to his park and letting the public have an inside view. He continually shared photos featuring April and Oliver and some of the other 200 animals that live at the zoo.

The excitement continued to mount as April’s original suspected due date came and went. Determining a giraffe’s due date is tricky business, as the world soon learned, and millions waited two months for April to begin active labor with the evidence of hooves sticking out. On April 15, 2017, magic happened and Jordan Patch announced active labor had begun. His excitement expressed the feeling many were experiencing and the world watched as April gave birth.

Here is the video of Jordan Patch as he ecstatcially announced April the giraffe was in active labor.

#Inquisitr Watch April The Giraffe Live Cam, Animal Adventure Park Shares Videos Of Calf https://t.co/kI9NtHEBl0 — ArtsMusicMovies (@ArtsMusicMovies) April 17, 2017

The Animal Adventure Park had two live streams of April the giraffe’s active labor, delivery and birth of her newborn calf. It was a boy and viewers could watch the excitement on YouTube and Facebook. Here are the videos of April giving birth as recorded live on Facebook. Together, the videos have a combined viewing total of over 20 million views.

Saying Goodbye To April The Giraffe And Hello To Animal Adventure Park, Watch Live Cam And Relive Birth https://t.co/DWr2WZU0VR — Digitally Contented (@DContented) April 21, 2017

Many have asked whether the Animal Adventure Park would allow April the giraffe to have one more pregnancy. The new calf is her fourth and at 15-years-old, some have wondered if she could handle a fifth pregnancy and birth. During a video Q&A session regarding Oliver, Jordan Patch addressed the question and his response might surprise you. If April makes a healthy recovery from this birth and if she is given the all clear, it is possible the AAP will let her have one more calf. Would you watch April’s pregnancy, active labor, delivery and birth again? Would you do it one more time? Here is the video Q&A session where Patch addresses the issue.

The Inquisitr was first to report on April the giraffe and it’s been a wonderful journey for all. We are as thrilled as those worldwide that the live giraffe cam will continue.

[Featured Image by Jaroslava V/Shutterstock]