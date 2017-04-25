‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kevin And Billy Get News, Scott And Sharon Connect, And Kendall Schemes

Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday’s show tease that Kevin and Billy will get the results of the paternity test done on Bella, and Abby will be trying to work out a deal with Jack regarding the warehouse sale. There is a bit of Tessa, Reed, Zoey, and Kendall ahead, and Young and Restless spoilers note that the April 25 show brings action with Sharon and Scott as well.

Chloe may be on the run and hiding, but she had letters sent to both Kevin and Billy telling them that it was possible that each of them could be Bella’s biological father. Kevin was excited about the possibility, while Billy was livid to know that Chloe had stolen his sperm and possibly had his child without his knowledge. Young and the Restless spoilers via SheKnows Soaps share that Paul will quickly receive the paternity test results, and Kevin will learn that he is Bella’s biological father.

Fans might end up feeling a bit annoyed by this development as it doesn’t seem consistent with how the storyline had been laid out initially. Viewers wonder if there might be some twists yet to come with this situation, but for now, Billy will be thrilled to be off the hook and Kevin will be delighted to learn he has a daughter. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Michael and Lauren will assure Kevin that he’ll do a great job as a father, and Esther will be excited and offer to have him move into the mansion with the little girl.

He won’t commit to making the move into the mansion just yet, but he will find Bella and tell her the news. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that he’ll tell her at the park, and she’ll be excited. As for Billy, he will head to Phyllis’ place and tell her that he isn’t the girl’s father, and she’ll ask if he might have been hoping for a different answer. He’ll tell her that this outcome is for the best, and Young and Restless spoilers detail he’ll thank Phyllis for being so supportive, making a remark about how she’s been with the wrong guys until now.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Young and Restless spoilers detail that Scott will give Lauren a hard time for trying to set him up with Phyllis. He’ll admit that he’s met someone else, although he won’t tell her just who has garnered his interest. Viewers will see Sharon meet Tessa at the Newman ranch, and they’ll talk about how intimidating it can be to be around the Newman family. They’ll also connect over some similar experiences in their backgrounds, and Sharon will caution Tessa about crossing Victor.

Ravi and Ashley will talk about Ash’s concerns about Abby, and he’ll put his foot in his mouth by offering to chat with Abby since they’re the same age. Young and the Restless spoilers share that Jack will talk with Abby at the Club about the warehouse deal, insisting that she fill him in on why she’s so anxious to sell it. She’ll explain the plan she’s trying to put together, and he’ll want in on it. Ravi will show up and try to get Abby to open up to him, but she’ll brush him off.

Reed is playing with fire when it comes to Kendall and Zoey, and Young and Restless spoilers note that Kendall will snatch Reed’s wallet as he heads away from Crimson Lights to spend time with Zoey. Later, he will meet up with Tessa at the ranch for a lesson, and Kendall will text him that she found his wallet. She’ll head to the ranch to give it to him, and she will plant a kiss on him. Tessa seemingly will grin as she sees the kiss, and this will surely leave viewers wondering just what the story is with Tessa and what her motives might be when it comes to the Newmans.

Scott and Sharon are in the very early stages of building a relationship, and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that they will meet up at Crimson Lights and do a bit of flirting with one another. Sharon will ask him why he is so interested in her, and he will talk about how he’s attracted to how funny, smart, and attractive she is. He will also tell her he wants her to stop being so hard on herself and that he wants to see where things might head between them.

As the week moves forward, Young and Restless spoilers from Soap Central detail that Hilary will be feeling jealous over Mariah and Devon’s relationship, and there is trouble on the way as Victoria and Jack learn of Phyllis and Billy’s renewed romance. Victor will orchestrate a surprise for Nikki, and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Nick will be struggling with guilt over keeping information about Chloe and Victor from Chelsea.

What is the real deal with Tessa and how far will Kendall go to get Reed for herself? Is this really the end of the story regarding Bella’s paternity, with Kevin as her father, or is there more to come? Can Phyllis and Billy make a real go of this relationship despite the trouble ahead with Jack and Victoria? Young and the Restless spoilers hint at juicy stuff on the way, and fans are anxious to see what’s coming next.

