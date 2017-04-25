Aaron Hernandez’s funeral service was held yesterday at the O’Brien Funeral Home in Forestville, Connecticut.

According to an April 25 report, the 1 p.m. service was attended by just a few dozen of Aaron Hernandez’s family members and friends, including his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, and their four-year-old daughter, Avielle Janelle Jenkins-Hernandez.

“Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez left close to 4 p.m. supported by her mother Jodi,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers. “Her 4-year-old daughter, Avielle, was carried out by the boyfriend of her youngest sister, Ontavia.”

When Jenkins left the event, she was seen getting into a black Mercedes van with several members of her family and NFL players Mike and Maurkice Pouncey. Meanwhile, Hernandez’s family, including his brother DJ, left the service before Jenkins.

Aaron Hernandez: Funeral and a hearing in wrongful-death suit today https://t.co/3sP4yKfY0i pic.twitter.com/wW86awjTDh — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) April 24, 2017

After the funeral service, mourners made their way to nearby Nuclei’s Restaurant where Aaron Hernandez’s attorney, Jose Baez, was seen with his family.

While Jenkins was once close to her other sister, Shaneah, the two women have reportedly been estranged ever since Aaron Hernandez was charged and convicted of the 2013 murder of Shaneah’s late boyfriend, Odin Lloyd. During the trial, Jenkins defended Hernandez as Shaneah sat on the other side of the courtroom with the prosecution.

Aaron Hernandez was serving a life term for the murder of Odin Lloyd at the time he committed suicide last Wednesday. Days prior, the late athlete was acquitted of the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

According to a second report shared by TMZ on April 24, Aaron Hernandez’s funeral service was also attended by NFL player Brandon Spikes and Riley Cooper was on the guest list as well.

“About 50 close family and friends were invited to say farewell to the 27-year-old convicted murderer in a private service at the funeral home,” the Daily Mail continued to readers. “Two men in suits checked IDs as guests drove up the driveway. Police closed a street outside to traffic, and television news crews were stationed in a lot across the street.”

“At one point, Hernandez’s mother, Terri Hernandez, stepped out ahead of the service to smoke a cigarette on the funeral home’s front porch,” the outlet added.

#AaronHernandez : his fiancé & 4yo daughter at his funeral. Tonight they have the letters he wrote before his apparent suicide. #NBCBoston pic.twitter.com/XSVpfVTLAa — Frank Holland (@FrankNBCBoston) April 25, 2017

Following Monday afternoon’s funeral service, members of Aaron Hernandez’s family issued a statement to the public.

“The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank the public for its thoughtful expressions of condolences. The family wishes to say goodbye to Aaron in privacy. They thank everyone in advance for affording them some measure of privacy during this difficult time. They love him, and they miss him.”

Shayanna Jenkins has not released a statement of her own since Aaron Hernandez’s death and has been keeping a low profile since the news of his suicide broke. Although Jenkins was photographed at her mother’s home days after Hernandez’s passing, she appears to be focused solely on the health and happiness of her young child as she awaits Hernandez’s suicide note. As the Daily Mail explained, Hernandez wrote notes to both Jenkins and their daughter and earlier this week, a judge ordered those notes be released.

While Aaron Hernandez and Shayanna Jenkins were not married at the time of his death, she took the late athlete’s last name while he was in prison years ago. As Hollywood Life revealed last week, Hernandez and Jenkins were college sweethearts and became engaged in 2012 during the time Jenkins was pregnant with their daughter.

