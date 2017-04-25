WWE ‘SmackDown Live’ 04/25/17: First Ever Tag Team Beat the Clock, Shinsuke Nakamura Interview, No DQ, & More

WWE has released the match card for tonight’s SmackDown Live, and fans can look forward to an action packed show. It will be live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. After last week’s unexpected push for Jinder Mahal, the blue brand is expected to bring more surprises for the WWE Universe.

WWE has announced the first ever Tag Team Beat The Clock Challenge for SmackDown Live 04/25/17. The challenge will feature The Colons, The Ascension, American Alpha, and Breezango. The winner will become the No. 1 contender and face the Usos.

The team with the shortest time to win will be victorious in the Beat The Clock Challenge. It is not yet clear as who will face the Tag Teams or will they be facing each other. Could there be only two matches or will WWE bring local talent?

Habrá "Beat the Clock Challenge", entre estos cuatro equipos, buscando retadores a los #TagTitles de The Usos. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/y1bjiB6iFn — MUNDO WWE (@FansWWEUniverse) April 25, 2017

Usually in Beat The Clock matches, wrestlers do not face each other; instead, they face jobbers. In such matches, all the participating wrestlers ideally win the match and the one with the shortest time wins the challenge.

WWE Tag Team division has been most underutilized and transfer of New Day at the “Superstar Shakeup” was to boost the division. However, New Day have not appeared on SmackDown Live due to Kofi Kingston’s ankle injury.

WWE rumors suggest that American Alpha will win the challenge as they are the only babyface team in the match. American Alpha had lost to The Colons last week, and this week they could avenge the loss.

WWE loves the 50-50 booking which hints at an American Alpha vs. The Usos title match. They have faced each other several times in the ring in recent history and looks like will do it one more time.

An American Alpha title victory will open up several booking possibilities for WWE. They can feud with other heel teams on the roster till New Day arrives. The Tag Team division surely needs them to return sooner than later.

WWE rumors suggest that Lana could debut her new gimmick to SmackDown Live. It is being speculated that she will no longer appear together with Rusev, who is currently out on injury, as reported by Heavy.

Lana had debuted her new gimmick at NXT, and she has been performing in the ring for past few months. At the blue brand, she can feud with Becky Lynch who needs a new opponent. It would be interesting to see Lana as a singles competitor.

Latest WWE News has also revealed that SmackDown Live 04/25/17 will begin with a Shinsuke Nakamura interview. The king of strong style has not had a fight since his debut on the main roster. It is worth noting that he has appeared regularly in the live shows.

Shinsuke Nakamura is not gifted with best the mic skills since he speaks only a decent amount of English and that remains his weakness. It would be interesting to see how WWE has scripted his segment. Nakamura’s debut was amazing with fans backing him, and they would not want to see him in an unfavorable situation.

Other matches scheduled include Women’s champion Naomi vs. Charlotte flair, no disqualification match between WWE Champion Randy Orton and Erick Rowan. Also, on the cards is AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin.

WWE rumors suggest that Kevin Owens will interfere and deny Styles victory against Baron Corbin. The company is clearly planning a big push for Corbin, and they do not want him to lose, but a non-pinfall finish for two weeks in a row will not make much sense. Owens is likely to appear and intervene in the match.

