Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continue to face rumors regarding their potential engagement and the 47-year-old’s alleged pregnancy.

Although the couple has been targeted with rumors since their relationship began in late 2015, Shelton revealed in an interview on April 24 that neither he nor Stefani takes any of the false reports seriously. In fact, according to Shelton, he understands why people continue to talk about their romance.

On Monday, the TODAY show’s Carson Daly questioned Blake Shelton about the speculation and asked if things have calmed down in the year and a half since he began dating Gwen Stefani.

“God, I hope so!” he laughed.

“I don’t think it’s mellowed out, really,” Shelton continued. “I think we don’t pay as much attention anymore. We’re numb to it.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first debuted their relationship during a Country Music Awards after party in Nashville and continued to showcase their romance during filming on The Voice Season 9. Then, one season later, the couple performed their duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” on the show’s 10th season. As fans may recall, Stefani and Shelton penned the track during the early moments of their relationship.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have also flaunted their romance during the currently airing 12th season of The Voice and off-screen, they’ve recently faced rumors claiming they have postponed their alleged plans for a wedding in lieu of starting a family.

“Any time you see a story about us, it’s either that it’s a fake relationship or that we’re already married. Or we’re gonna get married, or she’s on her second set of twins,” Shelton continued. “Or, you know, I’m sneaking behind her back to eat meat. I eat meat right in front of her face!”

“Every single one of those things is true,” Adam Levine joked.

“In people’s defense, I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their head around why [Gwen Stefani] would want to be with me,” said Shelton. “I don’t blame ’em.”

“You’re crazy, you’re crazy!” Gwen Stefani responded.

Prior to her relationship with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani was married for 13 years to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and the former couple shares three children, 10-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma and 3-year-old Apollo.

As for Shelton, he has no children of his own despite being married twice.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently faced a rumor from Life & Style magazine which suggested the couple had decided to put their alleged wedding on hold as they try to conceive their first child together.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” an insider close to Gwen Stefani said. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

According to the magazine’s insider, Gwen Stefani underwent one year of in-vitro fertilization treatments before calling it quits with the grueling process.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” the source explained. “So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may not be ready to get married and start a family, they continue to enjoy spending time as a family and recently celebrated Easter with Stefani’s parents and three kids in Los Angeles.

