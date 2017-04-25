K-Pop News: Kyuhyun, Youngest Of Super Junior Members, Joins Military – Will Heechul Be ‘Radio Star’ MC Now?

This K-pop news may disappoint some of the fans. Popular South Korean band Super Junior had all its members, except one, join the military. The youngest member of the band, Kyuhyun, was the sole flagbearer of the group. Now, that he has also joined the military, all the members will now fulfill their military responsibility.

Super Junior’s management agency, SM Entertainment, declared on Tuesday that Kyuhyun would join the rest of the members in the military. Donghae, Siwon, and Eunhyuk joined the compulsory military service in 2015. Ryeowook followed the three members last year and enlisted himself in the military. All four band members are presently serving the military. Other Super Junior members –Sungmin, Shindong, Yesung, Heechul and Leeteuk – have already finished their military service. Donghae, Siwon, and Eunhyuk are supposed to finish their military duties later this year, while Ryeowook will be back in 2018.

SM Entertainment announced that Kyuhyun would join the Nonsan Army Training Center, located around 100 miles away from Seoul. His joining date is May 25, when he will start the basic training. After finishing his basic training, he will start serving as a public service worker. Earlier in 2017, SM Entertainment announced that Kyuhyun would enlist himself as a social worker. In 2007, Kyuhyun had a car accident. He underwent a physical test, and it was determined that the singer would enlist himself as a social worker. His enlistment means he will leave his role as the MC on Radio Star. It is unclear at this point who is going to replace him, All Kpop reported.

According to one source from Radio Star, the main producer of the show is looking for somebody who could replace the singer as the MC of the show.

“We are deciding when he will record with us for the last time,” the source told Soompi. “Because we have already recorded many episodes to come, episodes starring Kyuhyun will still air for a while after he enlists.”

According to the International Business Times, many fans have a choice for Kyuhyun’s replacement as the MC of the show. They want Heechul as the next Radio Star MC. The South Korean singer-actor previously was an MC for Radio Star. Heechul earlier told his fans in a live session on Instagram that he had no clue what the Magic repackage album cover meant. According to him, the album cover is Super Junior’s least favorite one.

“I can’t tell if this is an Audi logo or the Olympics symbol. I really don’t know what this is supposed to mean.”

Many fans agree with Heechul on this. When the cover was released for the first time, many thought it was a joke. The cover has three circles semi-overlapping, and that’s it.

South Korean boy band Super Junior was formed with 12 members in 2005, and Kyuhyun joined in as the 13th member of the band the next year. The band got its international recognition with its 2009 album Sorry, Sorry. In 2015, Super Junior received the Teen Choice award for “Choice International Artist.”

[Featured Image by Nicky Loh/Getty Images]