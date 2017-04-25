‘DWTS’: Heather Morris’ Elimination Leaves Maksim Chmerkovskiy ‘Pi**ed’ Amid ‘Rigged’ Accusations

Dancing With the Stars is once again facing allegations of being “rigged” after Heather Morris was shockingly eliminated during the April 24 episode despite getting a perfect score with professional partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who claimed he was “pi**ed” to see Heather leave DWTS so soon.

Maksim, who returned to the ballroom last night after taking two weeks away due to injury, spoke out about Heather’s shocking elimination to Entertainment Tonight, and it sounds like he seriously wasn’t happy to see Morris go home so early in the competition.

“I’m pi**ed,” Chmerkovskiy said of Morris’s shocking DWTS elimination, calling Heather being sent home so early in the competition after many fans thought she would take home the mirror ball trophy “crazy.”

“I mean we’ve had a few [surprising upsets] in 24 seasons of the show [but] I just never thought that that one of my [partners] was going to be a part of that shock,” Maksim said following Heather’s elimination during Dancing With the Stars’ Boy Bands vs. Girl Groups Night, which saw Backstreet Boy and former runner-up Nick Carter join the show as a guest judge.

“Brandy [Norwood] and I didn’t make the final [in season 11] when I thought she was one of the best dancers that season, but [that] wasn’t as shocking as this,” Maksim added of seeing Heather go home on week six of DWTS Season 24. “This is crazy.”

But it’s certainly not just Maksim who was outraged to see Heather eliminated from Dancing With the Stars just six weeks in.

Dancing With the Stars fans flocked to social media to make it known that they were pretty angry to see Morris eliminated from the show so soon, even though she and Maksim received a score of 40 out of 40 for their rumba to TLC’S “Waterfalls.”

“THIS SHOW IS RIGGED. HEATHER AND MAKS ARE OUT. I AM PI**ED. THIS MAKES NO SENSE. NO ONE TALK TO ME. #DWTS,” @msbushcele tweeted in response to seeing Heather eliminated from DWTS, while Morris fan @Hemosupdates wrote on the social media site, “SERIOUSLY??? Heather scored flawlessly and now she’s being sent home? This s*** is so rigged. Bye. #DWTS.”

“WOW. Heather Morris leaves before Nick, Bonner, & David. This is some rigged bulls*** #DWTS,” @Chels725 added of Morris being eliminated, and Twitter user @DWTSHeather hit back at Dancing With the Stars, “This s*** show is rigged. It’s absurd that one of the best dancers went home when 3 mediocre men are still in competition.”

While there’s no proof to suggest Dancing With the Stars is actually “rigged” following Morris’s elimination, DWTS fans previously accused the show of being fixed last week after Fifth Harmony star Normani Kordei found herself in jeopardy and in danger of going home after landing in the bottom three – which she did once again last night.

Notably, Morris’ shock elimination comes after a whole lot of backlash before Heather even took to the ballroom due her extensive background as a professional dancer, which sources alleged earlier this year left her DWTS cast mates none too happy and claiming the former Glee star had an “unfair advantage.”

Heather is yet to respond to the “rigged” allegations surrounding her exit from DWTS, though People reported that Morris looked to be pretty upset behind the scenes of the ABC dancing show after being sent home.

The outlet claimed that Morris appeared to be holding back tears backstage after the results were announced, but told the site that it was “very, very heartwarming” after the DWTS judges made it clear that they did not want to see Heather go. “It’s great that everyone was behind me,” Morris said.

As for what Morris will do now she’s no longer partnered up with Maksim on Dancing With the Stars, Heather told People that she’ll spend some time with her sons, 3-year-old Elijah and 1-year-old Owen, while the star also revealed that she’s written a dance movie that she’d like to see DWTS judge Julianne Hough star in.

What do you think of the outraged response to Heather Morris’ elimination from Dancing With the Stars?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]