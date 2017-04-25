‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Griffin Warns Anna, Sonny To Have A Columbian Lover, Valentin Is Nathan’s Father?

General Hospital spoilers for May continue to trickle in as ABC’s soap unravels more storylines. The Corinthos drama is one of the main highlights of the upcoming episode. There is no denying that Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will have their hands full for next month’s episodes. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) will continue snooping on Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). Spoilers tease that the reason for her Valentin obsession will be revealed soon.

Dangerous Games

The latest episode of General Hospital portrays Anna to be unusually interested in Valentin’s affairs. Anna is obsessed with Valentin’s affairs that she even went as far as bugging the man’s watch and eavesdropping on private conversations.

In Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) will warn Anna about how dangerous it is to continue investigating Valentin. Spoilers indicate that the doctor will catch Anna as she listens in on Nina and Valentin’s conversation.

Nina wants Valentin all to herself, but her husband is attracted to Anna. This is a major issue for the couple. GH spoilers reveal that Valentin will lie about who gave him the watch, and this will please Anna. Meanwhile, Dr. Maddox is concerned not just for Anna’s safety but also for her health. The doctor will also note that Anna has been acting unusual lately.

Spoilers reveal that Dr. Maddox is right about Anna’s situation. Anna will be in danger soon, although it is still unknown what this danger could be. There are rumors that Valentin or Nina could threaten her. Others believe it could be someone for WSB, or it could be her twin sister, Alex.

PC’s New Hottie

It has been confirmed that Sonny and Carly will push through with their divorce. General Hospital spoilers for May 2 revealed Sonny would meet someone new while going out for a drink. This mysterious beauty has finally been named, and the PC mob boss’ love interest is going to be a Columbian beauty.

The gorgeous brunette who was cast to play Sonny’s new flame in General Hospital is Kary Musa. Musa fits Sonny’s usual type, and a younger woman will definitely spark Carly’s jealous streak. Since Musa will also play the role of a divorce attorney who represents Carly, the situation could turn out to be one big mess. Musa had an Instagram post at Prospect Park Studios where she mentioned playing a lawyer in the caption. The location is coincidentally the shooting location of General Hospital, which is one clue that she is going to play Sonny’s lawyer lover.

Nathan’s Paternity

General Hospital spoilers hint more details on what is going to happen to Nathan (Ryan Paevey) while Maxie is away. Kirsten Storms is currently on leave from General Hospital, but Nathan is in town. There was speculation that the actress is going to be gone longer than expected. As of date, however, there is no confirmation if these rumors are true. Storms’ character, Maxie, is currently working in Portland after being fired from her job. This means Nathan is all by himself.

The latest spoilers reveal Nathan would soon learn who his father is. General Hospital spoilers tease Nathan would soon be investigating a new case. In the course of his sleuthing, he will find out what Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) has been keeping from him. As noted by Celeb Dirty Laundry, there is a greater likelihood that Nathan’s father is a Port Charles resident.

For a long time, there have been speculations that Nathan is Valentin’s child. Dr. Obrecht had no idea what Valentin looks like now, hence her lack of reaction during the wedding. With just a few weeks before the May sweeps, General Hospital spoilers are heating up, and it seems that Nathan is in for a big surprise.

