Mel B’s Husband Stephen Belafonte Granted Visitation Rights To Daughter Madison Amid Alleged Link To Porn

Mel B’s estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, has been granted visitation rights to his daughter at a Los Angeles superior court.

The judge ruled that Belafonte be allowed to visit his 5-year-old daughter, Madison, two days a week for four hours. Each visitation will be heavily supervised by a court monitor at a predetermined counseling center, but he can only visit her alone, as reported by Metro. Former Spice Girl Mel B skipped the hearing.

Mel B’s lawyer, Larry Bakman, told the judge that Belafonte shouldn’t be allowed visitation rights with his daughter on account of alleged “money trails” that link to the porn industry. The allegations came as Mel B filed a case in court to block her estranged husband from seeing their daughter Madison, 5, and Angel, her 10-year-old daughter with former husband Charlie Murphy.

“Is (visitation) going to take place in a residence which he [Stephen Belafonte] is using to film adult pornography?” Bakman asked the judge.

Belafonte, wearing a tailored black suit, appeared tearful after hearing the allegations. His lawyer, Grace Jamra, challenged the claims, saying that it was part of Mel B’s “smear campaign” against Stephen.

Mel B has filed for divorce and has obtained a restraining order against Belafonte last month, alleging that he is dangerous on account of his connections to criminal activity and the porn industry.

As reported by TMZ, Mel’s team has evidence that proves the producer, 41, is involved in the adult film industry, and that he shot some porn content himself.

Her lawyers said that they found a “paper trail on him renting spaces around LA,” where the porn films were allegedly shot.

Mel B’s lawyer also alleged that Belafonte has an “extensive criminal history.”

“He’s a convicted domestic violence offender and we have credible evidence that he had a firearm in his possession which is against federal law,” declared Mel’s lawyer.

Jamra, representing Belafonte, responded to the allegations, saying “we’re not going to address evidence that is being developed or fabricated or manufactured.”

She also alleged that he impregnated their former nanny, Lorraine Gilles.

In response to the allegations, the nanny filed a defamation suit against Mel B, the Mirror reports.

Mel B’s nanny, who was employed by the couple in 2009, filed documents claiming it was the former Spice Girl who seduced her, adding that she and Stephen had sex with Mel’s full consent. Gilles admits in the documents that she had an abortion in 2014, but Belafonte was not the father since she got pregnant after a one-night stand with another man.

Her court documents read as follows.

“From the onset, Brown and Gilles developed a friendship and sexual relationship with one another that was separate and apart from Brown’s relationship with her husband. “Brown explained to Gilles that she and her husband had an open relationship.”

While Belafonte has granted the right to visit his daughter with Mel, he lost the court battle in his bid to be granted visitation rights to her daughter Angel, who was born three months before they got married.

In her divorce papers, Mel B claimed Stephen Belafonte physically and emotionally abused her and threatened to release sex tapes of her in order to destroy her career.

The singer claims in the documents that she wanted to leave Stephen numerous times, but “he threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way… destroy my career and take my kids from me.”

In March, Mel B finally worked up the courage to file for a divorce from Belafonte after 10 years of marriage. Stephen also filed for divorce two weeks later. Both cited “irreconcilable differences” in their documents.

In early April, Belafonte told TMZ in an ambush interview that someone’s trying to set him up in a way that makes him look like the “bad guy.”

“I think someone’s set me up to look like a bad guy. Obviously you saw my house got raided and nobody found anything. It’s accusation after accusation. But we’ll have our day in court. “And we have children. if anyone knows our children, we have beautiful children. They’re on social media. Why do this? “We were friends two weeks ago. And now all of a sudden the team gets around and now it’s got to be this.”

