Jesse Williams And Aryn Drake-Lee To File For Divorce: Williams Reportedly Dating Minka Kelly

Jesse Williams, a Grey’s Anatomy favorite, is reportedly filing for divorce from his long-time partner and wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. Rumor has it that Williams is already courting actress Minka Kelly.

While accepting a humanitarian award at last year’s BET Awards, Jesse, who play’s Dr. Avery Jackson on ABC’s popular hospital drama, made a political speech that took the world by storm. During the speech, Williams thanked his “amazing wife,” Drake-Lee, for “changing [his] life.”

Fans around the world viewed Jesse and Aryn as a power couple, having been together for 10 years, who inspired hopeless romantics to believe in true love. In a USA Today interview in 2010, Williams gushed about Drake-Lee.

“I was a teacher when I met her, so she’s been with me through all different facets of my career. She’s stuck with me through thick and thick and thick and thin. We know each other in and out, and she was very happy to move out here. She loves California and was tired of the weather on the East Coast.”

The Daily News cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to paperwork the news agency acquired. After five years of marriage, the couple is rumored to have separated some time ago and were hoping to keep the divorce away from the public eye; an almost impossible task amid the swarming paparazzi in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed rumors are swirling around Jesse Williams, who is believed to be already dating someone else. Minka Kelly, a television actress, seems to be the lucky lady that now gets to stare into Jesse’s deep blue eyes.

Apparently, Minka and Jesse were spotted in Paris behaving much like a new couple on a romantic date. An eyewitness took to the blind item website, Blind Gossip, to divulge that they had spotted the two lovebirds.

“We walked along with them for almost three blocks in Saint-Germain-des-Prés. They were trying to be incognito. He was wearing a hoodie and she was wearing a cap but I recognized them immediately. He looked a little tense and was trying hard not to be noticed. She looked very happy and content. They were holding hands and being very romantic. They were definitely acting like a couple!”

Although the source didn’t explicitly name the couple, a clue was left that doesn’t take a rocket scientist to decipher. One can easily deduce Kelly’s identity in the eyewitness’s description of “a beautiful actress who has dated at least a half dozen famous men.” The snitch also mentioned that the actress had “dated a ballplayer for many years and was recently linked to that slimy actor who is more handy with his mouth than his fidelity.” Could the mysterious “ballplayer” be one New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter?

As for the man that was with the “actress,” the whistleblower mentioned that we might “know this actor by certain parts of his anatomy, like his beautiful eyes. He is on a very popular Thursday night TV show. The only thing you need to know about his relationship history is that he is MARRIED.”

Jesse. It’s Jesse Williams. Busted.

Fans of the Grey’s Anatomy star took to Twitter to express their anger and disappointment at the rumors of their humanitarian hero cheating on his soon-to-be ex-wife.

If Jesse Williams was really out here messing around with Minka Kelly on his wife, black twitter will NEVER let him come back from that. — Scar-Yanna (@AfroRoseBlossom) April 25, 2017

I hope Jesse Williams cheating with Minka Kelly rumors ain't true. Ama blame Shonda for paring him with April. Dude went white in RL???????????? — Feminist (@DCalyne) April 25, 2017

Yo if Jesse Williams cheated on his wife with MINKA KELLY I AM SO DONE W THE INTERNET LOL — kathleen (@kathleensorry) April 25, 2017

my phone autocorrected Minka Kelly to "ninja jelly" even my phone is too thew w/ the Jesse Williams mess. Hope it's not true BlackTwitter RN pic.twitter.com/QozkWlxf93 — #TheResistance (@thedivuh) April 25, 2017

Minka Kelly recently split up with Josh Radnor, from How I Met Your Mother fame, after a brief romance that started in September last year. The couple had been spotted out and about enjoying romantic meals and they attended the New York Stage and Film Winter Gala together. But now that it’s no more, Kelly is certainly single and available.

Or is she? If the rumors are true, Kelly is currently seeing Dr. Jackson Avery for her annual check-up.

[Featured Image by John Shearer/Getty Images]