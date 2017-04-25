Caitlyn Jenner Throws Major Shade At The Kardashians: ‘I Don’t Watch Their Show Very Often’

Another day, another drama among the Jenner-Kardashian clan. During a live interview on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday, Caitlyn Jenner was asked to comment on Kris Jenner’s much-publicized negative reaction about her upcoming memoir. Caitlyn simply shrugged it off, saying she “doesn’t watch the show very often.”

Caitlyn Jenner was on the show to promote her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, where she candidly shared her struggles as a closet transgender woman and how she overcame them. In the book, Caitlyn narrated how her famous ex-wife, Kris Jenner, really knew about her sexual preference even before they got married. She also went on to describe their last few years of marriage as unbearable.

Naturally, the Jenner-Kardashian matriarch was not too happy with Caitlyn’s tell-all book. In last Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a visibly distraught Kris told daughters Kim and Khloe that she’s done with Caitlyn after reading the book’s manuscript.

“Basically, the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great, socially, at a party one time. None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an asshole? I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody my whole life. I’m done. Done.”

When asked how she feels about Kris Jenner’s sentiments, Caitlyn Jenner defended her book’s honesty and perspective.

“I’m sorry she (Kris Jenner) went down that road,” the former Olympian said during the interview.

“I have a lot of friends that know the truth and know what I’ve been through and know the whole situation. Hey, it’s a reality show. It is drama.”

Caitlyn also said that she did not see that particular KUWTK episode, and revealed that she does not watch the family’s famous reality show “that often” anymore.

Caitlyn was a big part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ earlier seasons as then Bruce Jenner. After transitioning as Caitlyn, she starred in her own reality series I Am Cait, which ran on E! for two seasons.

Last week, Caitlyn Jenner returned to Diane Sawyer’s 20/20, two years after coming out. The 67-year-old Olympic gold medalist revealed that she has undergone the final step to her transition process: gender reassignment surgery.

According to the Daily Mail, the gender reassignment surgery is also detailed in Caitlyn Jenner’s autobiography. An excerpt reads, “The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated.”

Caitlyn and Kris Jenner’s children have not given an official comment regarding the book in question. Although, Kim Kardashian was seen in the KUWTK episode siding with her mother.

“Caitlyn has every right to feel however she feels, but why bring my mom into it one more time?” Kim said in a confessional. “I just feel so bad for my mom.”

Meanwhile, Caitlyn has nothing but praises for his and Kris’ children, despite not being able to spend as much time with them as before. During the Good Morning America interview, Caitlyn called his kids “wonderful” and “phenomenal.”

“My kids have been absolutely great. I don’t see them as much as I used to see them, obviously, and so you wonder is that because of what I went through or just because, you know what, I raised wonderful kids. All of them have gone out, have kids. I’ve got 11 grandchildren now, have children, have successful jobs. They travel all over the world. That’s also the reason why I don’t see them.”

The Secrets of My Life is co-written by Buzz Bissinger, the person responsible for the Vanity Fair article on Caitlyn Jenner’s debut as a transwoman. The memoir hits book stands today.

[Featured Image by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP Images]