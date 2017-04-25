WWE Rumors: Huge Rematch Between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura Coming Soon

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura caught lightning in a bottle one night in Dallas, but WWE officials have been wondering if they can do it again inside a WWE ring. After the recent “Superstar Shakeup,” Nakamura and Zayn are both wrestling under the SmackDown brand. The WWE Universe has been so excited thinking about the possibilities now that both are on SmackDown that a rematch between them didn’t come to mind.

At NXT Takeover: Dallas, the fans watched the changing of the guard in NXT. In the same match, Shinsuke Nakamura was debuting for the first time for WWE. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn was saying farewell to the brand that he helped define and wanted to put an exclamation point on his run in NXT. Although it would be “The King of Strong Style” that won the match, the fans regard their match as one of the best in recent memory.

The idea of Nakamura vs. Zayn II hasn’t been discussed or rumored by the WWE Universe since Dallas, but it’s coming to light that WWE officials are thinking about a rematch. Most people would be thrilled to watch them wrestle again, especially on a bigger stage. However, there will undoubtedly be some questions about how WWE officials intend to book the match, their feud, and how Nakamura vs. Zayn II will impact WWE.

Immediately after Wrestlemania 33, Shinsuke Nakamura debuted on SmackDown to a big ovation from the WWE Universe. It’s been reported that WWE officials brought “The King of Strong Style” to SmackDown as a result of John Cena taking a long hiatus for most the year. Nakamura is meant to be a top babyface for the company, which means WWE officials have huge plans for him even after Cena returns to WWE television.

Since debuting, Nakamura has been feuding with Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown. Their rivalry has not been that strong because WWE officials are waiting for Shinsuke to have his first match at WWE Backlash at the end of May. The WWE Universe will have to wait roughly another month for that match, but it’s what WWE believes is necessary to build intrigue for Nakamura. However, they are still working during dark matches.

Early rumors are claiming that Shinsuke Nakamura will face AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 34. The match may be for the WWE Championship, so WWE officials are thinking another match with Sami Zayn at some point will do a lot to give Nakamura a big win in another memorable match, but the real issue is about Sami Zayn putting over Shinsuke again. It’s unlikely he would be booked to win. However, where will that leave Sami?

Many WWE fans have been advocating for Zayn to move to SmackDown. The belief was that he would gain a lot more exposure and be given a lot more opportunities to become a top babyface for WWE. Obviously, he isn’t going to win every big match. However, the WWE Universe doesn’t want to see him slide into the same role again on SmackDown that he had on Raw. Many fans consider him to be more than just good enough.

Sami Zayn has actually been a WWE Superstar who gained more momentum by losing big matches instead of winning them. He’s extremely capable of becoming the next great underdog for WWE, but another match with Shinsuke Nakamura is one he’s very likely to lose. That can still work in his favor as long as WWE pays attention and he’s able to capitalize afterward. Nakamura vs. Zayn II would be another fantastic match. The real trick though will be to ensure it helps boost the careers of both men rather than just get Shinsuke over.

[Featured Image by WWE]