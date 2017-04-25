DJ Joe Bermudez Talks Music And More [Exclusive]

Joe Bermudez is a famous DJ who has opened for several top-rate musical artists, including Madonna and David Guetta. Joe is also known for his renowned remixes of songs by Rihanna and Britney Spears as well as creating his own songs such as those featured on the forthcoming dance-pop album 2779 Miles to Go, which Joe wrote based on actual experiences in his life; specifically his colorful dating life. Being a fan of organic sounds, Joe made a point to incorporate sounds from numerous instruments into the album and worked with producers Etto and Sam Halabi to make the tracks — especially one called “Ghosting” — exceptionally catchy.

Joe Bermudez began his career working as a disc jockey for a dance station in the state of Maine. Always interested in music, Joe started creating his own tracks and debuting his sounds at festivals clubs, which quickly led to his talent being acknowledged and his songs becoming very popular among those in the party scene. Joe has repeatedly been listed as a “Top DJ” by Time Magazine, and he has also been nominated for several IDMA’s for Best Radio Mix Show DJ as well as Best Producer at 2016’s Boston Music Awards. Recently, Joe discussed his career and his future aspirations:

Meagan Meehan (MM): What prompted you to get into music, specifically as a DJ, and how did you break into the industry?

Joe Bermudez (JB): I needed to pay rent… haha. I had always loved music, but never thought I could do it for a living. I was on my last dollar and what seemed like one of the worst days of my life turned out to be a blessing in disguise because it took having no other options for me to finally take a leap of faith and go after it.

MM: You have worked with some extremely famous people like Madonna. How did that opportunity arise and what was she like to work with in person?

JB: M is great. She has very high standards and I really respect that about her. It’s taken a long time, but I’ve been very lucky to go from nervously interviewing her on the phone to sharing the stage with her. I can’t thank her and her team enough for believing in me and giving me such incredible opportunities.

MM: You have also remixed songs by Rihanna and Britney Spears. Did they ever hear them? If so, what feedback did they provide?

JB: Yes. Sometimes the feedback is very helpful and other times it’s not… haha… Depends how much of a control freak they are. You are basically taking something that they’ve put a lot of time and effort into and switching it up on them. The ones that trust you and can let go get the best remixes. The ones that can’t and fear change not so much.

MM: Out of all the original songs you have produced, what ones are your favorites? What is your all-time favorite song overall?

JB: They’re all my babies so it’s hard to pick a favorite. I will say that my newest single, “Ghosting,” is probably the most well written/produced. I’ll say the same thing about the next one I do though. Haha. The more experience you have doing something, the better your product is going to be.

MM: Where do you hope to go from here in your career?

JB: I’m hoping that someone like Rihanna or Britney Spears who I’ve remixed for in the past will hear a song like “Ghosting” and see me in a different light. I don’t want them to see me just as a remixer. I want to be a part of the creative process from the start and help them write songs for their albums. Not just fix them when they’re broke.

MM: What has been the best part of working in music and what are some of your big dreams for the future?

JB: The best part of working in music for me is getting the chance to do something I love. It never feels like work.

MM: What’s forthcoming for you? Essentially, what projects are you really looking forward to?

JB: I’m currently in the middle of a radio promo tour for “Ghosting” and am prepping for some crazy summer shows and am working on another single with Louise Carver. Our last one, titled “Sunrise,” did really well, so the expectations are high and I don’t want to let anyone down.

To learn more about Joe Bermudez, visit his official website. A link to his new song “Ghosting” can be accessed here and a link to the music video for his previously released song called “Skitzo” can be watched here.

[Featured Image by Joe Bermudez]