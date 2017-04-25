World War 3: North Korea Vows To Annihilate America In A Chilling WW3 Threat To Trump, How Will Trump React?

The probability of the outbreak of World War 3 seems to be growing with each passing day. Amid the fears of WW3, North Korea has issued new threats directed at the U.S. and President Donald Trump. The warnings appeared in a state-owned newspaper and also on an official North Korean website. The warnings were issued in response to USS Carl Vinson sent by Donald Trump to the Korean peninsula and the speculations of U.S. military action.

North Korean state newspaper Minju Joson reported that the North Korean army has vowed to wipe out all U.S. military personnel in the event of nuclear war. It further added that if provoked, North Korea will use its weapons with the unimaginable potential to wipe out U.S. forces to the last man such that no one would be left even to sign the surrender documents.

The reports in newspaper further added that invaders would not be able to evade the nuclear strike irrespective of their location. North would hit them at military bases in Pacific, in the peninsula and even in the U.S. mainland. It warned Donald Trump from taking any reckless steps and advised him to behave with discretion.

USS Carl Vinson was sent to deter the Pyongyang from carrying out testing of weapons which was expected today. Japanese destroyers had also joined the American counterpart in the mission. However, as per the latest reports, North Korea carried out live firing drill on its east coast along with a deployment of large-scale artillery units, as reported by SBS.

(LEAD) N. Korea stages firing drill marking military anniv.: source https://t.co/Ku6331vjOB — Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) April 25, 2017

Another editorial written by an army officer appeared in North’s propaganda website Uriminzokkiri. This editorial gives a chilling message and hints that World War 3 will soon become a reality if Trump did not tread with caution, as reported in News Nation.

The editorial claimed that dispatching of Carl Vinson by the U.S. was the proof that invasion of North Korea was inching closer. He further added that it was a big miscalculation on the part of Washington to think that North Korea will not launch a counter attack similar to Syria. He added,

“The world will witness how Washington’s rash nuclear aircraft carriers are turned into a huge pile of steel and buried at sea and how a country called America is wiped out from the Earth.”

Trump, on the other hand, has urged the military to evacuate the 230,000 American citizens from South Korea. The operation allegedly code-named “Courageous Channel” is expected to take place in June and evacuate the U.S. citizens.

The civilians include military dependents present in and around Seoul, which is only 35 miles from the border. It is estimated that North Korea is capable of firing 500,000 rounds mortar ammunition including chemical weapons on Seoul within five hours of war. It is speculated that 12,000 North Korean guns are already in position to strike the South.

Meanwhile, Trump has summoned all 100 senators to the White House for a special briefing leading to speculations that he may start the World War 3. Trump has said that North Korea is a real threat whether it is believed or not. He further added,

“North Korea is a big world problem, and it is a problem we have to finally solve. People put blindfolds on for decades, and now it is time to solve the problem.”

It is still unclear what Trump means by solving the problem. However, China in a new message has urged Trump to take a less aggressive action and resort to diplomacy to ease the tensions.

[Featured Image by Wong Maye-E/AP Images]