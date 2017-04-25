Did Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Abandon His Baby? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Disses On Mysterious Ex

Is Kailyn Lowry baby daddy No. 3 bowing out of his responsibility with the Teen Mom 2 star? A report seems to suggest so as the young mother-to-be posts Tweets about “missing out on” something.

Kailyn Lowry may already be holding the record for most controversial social media accounts as celebrity news outlets monitor every single one of her posts and turn them into trending news which launched the infamous baby daddy saga.

Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy No. 3 might not be as involved with their child as she had hoped. In fact, she even admitted on her blog that the mysterious Kailyn Lowry baby daddy No. 3 might not be present to raise their child with her.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help. I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

More recently, Kailyn’s emotional pregnant state seems to have gotten the best of her as it seeped through her social media posts that basically lashes out on the father of her third child.

Cut out those toxic to you & you'll see what you've been missing out on — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) April 23, 2017

She even retweeted the following posts that talks about “the person you’re with” which may suggest they’re about Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy No. 3.

There is just absolutely no reason anyone should show more love than the person you're with — RC. (@_RavenClinique) April 22, 2017

If the person you are with is not your #1 fan, recruit one of the regulars in your iMessages. — RC. (@_RavenClinique) April 22, 2017

She also shared this.

According to previous reports from the Inquisitr, the top contender as Kail’s mystery man-slash-baby daddy is Chris Lopez after she made a couple of slip-ups including one on a Snapchat image of her baby bump that she captioned with “Baby Lo.”

While many people are convinced that Chris is the center of the entire saga, new clues cited by In Touch Weekly reveal that JC Cueva—another candidate in the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy mystery—is getting more involved with prepping a special place for the MTV star’s littlest one.

According to the outlet, a recent update from the young mother posted on Snapchat featuring herself and a couple of other people while putting up finishing touches on the baby’s nursery.

“We are trying over here. Hand me downs from the boys,” she penned on Snapchat, describing her disappointment at how things at the nursery were going.

“Looking like a boy nursery instead of gender neutral.”

She also posted a Tweet that emitted a similar vibe.

My poor child's nursery has the worst paintjob ever ????poor thing — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) April 23, 2017

Going back to Snapchat, one image that shows a man’s back was captioned “Jc to the rescue.” This led us to believe that it was actually JC Cueva who was doing the rescuing.

With her other posts that suggest an absentee father-to-be and this “to the rescue” Snapchat image, there is a good reason to believe that JC Cueva is not the actual baby daddy No. 3 but is someone she is seeing at the moment.

Case in point, JC and Kailyn were rumored to be dating in January, making him the top candidate in the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy saga based on a previous report from the outlet.

Prior to that, JC admitted that he and Kail had a good working relationship in an interview back in December 2016 as reported by MTV.

“I think I have a really good relationship with Kail,” he said.

“I was a new person coming in; her previous field producer had been with her for years and years. I had big shoes to fill, but I think I did a good job. I joke around with her a lot. She likes me as a person, but she hates that I have to be a producer sometimes. We get along really great, and I think she respects me.”

Unfortunately for JC-Kailyn fans, the 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 star shut down rumors over Twitter, saying that JC was her producer and nothing more.

Omg no! He's my producer https://t.co/joPFlQzwil — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) January 24, 2017

Still, whether or not JC is the mystery man that got Kailyn pregnant a third time remains mere speculation as she continues to evade a major slip-up that might reveal the identity of her unborn child.

