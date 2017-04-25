Caitlyn Jenner Fight With Kris Gets Personal, Signals End To Jenner-Kardashian Relations

Yesterday, Caitlyn Jenner went on national TV and fired some extremely derisive words at her ex-wife Kris Jenner that show she is not okay with how Kris is handling their relationship. What went down was so callous, in fact, that it seems this might be the beginning of the end for the relationship between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashian family of which Kris is the matriarch.

Caitlyn Jenner’s perhaps overly-hostile response was directed at a recent incident aired on Keeping Up with the Kardashians where Kris talked negatively about Caitlyn.

Before the dispute between the two Jenner ladies can be understood, however a few particularly controversial segments from Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir that she published last month, must be discussed.

Best Sellers in Arts & Photo

#1: The Secrets of My Life by Caitlyn Jenner https://t.co/zkkvcQLBlf #Kindle pic.twitter.com/FTonN0qNEx — KdlAzUK.bot (@KdlAzUK) April 25, 2017

Caitlyn was, at many parts in the book, very critical of Kris Jenner, saying again and again that she never attempted to help or understand Caitlyn in regards to her plight of being forced to live as a transgender person.

“I read it,” Kris Jenner told daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian on an episode of KUWTK earlier this week, “and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time.

Kris added that she did not understand why Caitlyn would be so negative when all Kris had tried to do was offer her love, and she even went so far as to call the Caitlyn Jenner memoir was full of lies.

“None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a b**ch and an a**hole?” the Kardashian momager mused.

“I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little time thinking maybe there’s something here that I’m not seeing. I’ve done nothing but open my home and heart to a person who doesn’t give a s**t. So I’m done.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMzFZgQuxS0

That is Kris’s side of the story.

On Monday morning, Caitlyn Jenner responded to what her ex-wife had said about her book when Good Morning America host Michael Strahan showed her the clip of Kris’s reaction embedded above.

After the sensitive clip ended, Caitlyn let out a short, flippant laugh.

“I didn’t see it last night. Thanks for showing that,” Jenner said. “Actually, I don’t watch the show very often.”

Of course, there is nothing wrong with Caitlyn not watching a certain TV show, although you would expect Jenner to express a bit more gratitude for a show that, as Daily Mail notes, was responsible for relaunching her career and making TV stars out of her two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The laugh that preceded the crack about KUWTK, which is in effect a complete dismissal of Kris’s feelings (which looked in the clip to be genuinely hurt), is a different story, and seems pretty cruel.

Caitlyn continued by saying that Kris’s accusations had been downright false.

“First of all, I feel like the book is extraordinarily honest. It is my perspective, and obviously when you do a book like that, there’s different opinions.”

From just what has been uncovered so far, it seems like Kris Jenner tried her best when married to Caitlyn and is now being needlessly slandered. As Caitlyn pointed out during the interview, though, KUWTK is all about drama and there are always different perspectives about an issue like this. It’s possible, even probable, that Kris did some things in the relationship that would make her look less sympathetic and that she does not want to mention. Maybe Caitlyn Jenner is the one taking the high road by refusing to point fingers.

Either way, though, this shouting match between Kris and Caitlyn looks like it just may be the final straw in the already-tenuous relationship between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians. It can at very least be assumed Caitlyn will never be appearing on KUWTK again.

[Featured image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3]