Private Invitation-Only Funeral Held for Aaron Hernandez, Body Cremated

Aaron Hernandez was laid to rest Monday but his funeral was an invitation-only private one. His family asked everyone to respect their wishes to say their final goodbyes to Aaron. After the private funeral was held for close friends and family only, his body was cremated. His brain was donated to Boston University where the scientists there will study it for head trauma associated with the hits he took while playing football during his professional football career.

According to ESPN, two men in suits checked IDs as mourners pulled up to pay their respects to the Hernandez family. The police closed the street off during the private, invitation-only funeral for Aaron Hernandez and news stations were parked in a lot across the street during the services. Those in attendance included his fellow New England Patriot teammates, his close family including his fiancé and four-year-old daughter, and some of his closest friends. His mother was seen out on the front lawn of the funeral home smoking a cigarette before going in to see her son and say goodbye.

Aaron Hernandez was found in his prison cell hanging from his bed sheets on April 19, 2017. He had just been acquitted of a double murder that happened in 2012 but was serving a life sentence for the murder of fellow NFL football player, Odin Lloyd. Odin Lloyd was dating his fiance’s sister and reports state that Hernandez was bisexual, Lloyd knew about this, and Hernandez was afraid that Lloyd would tell his fiance’s sister and she would tell his fiancé. It has been reported that this is why Hernandez killed Lloyd, to keep his bisexuality a secret.

Reports also state that not only was Hernandez bisexual but that he was dating not one, but two different men and his fiancé. One man was a fellow high school classmate and the other man was a fellow prison inmate. After Hernandez was found hanging from his bed sheets, there was a bible verse, John 3:16 written by Hernandez across his forehead and three different suicide notes. It has been reported that although no information has been given to the public about what these notes said or who they were addressed to, one was for his fiancé, one was for his four-year-old daughter, and the last one was supposedly addressed to his gay prison lover. Although this gay prison lover was not his cell mate, they had put him on suicide watch after Hernandez was found dead. He has since been taken off of suicide watch, though.

A judge has ordered the suicide notes be released to his fiancé. The lawyer for Kyle Kennedy, the prison inmate and so-called prison lover of Hernandez has asked for the suicide note that was addressed to Kennedy be released to him. Prison officials have not commented on this and Kennedy has not seen the suicide note yet. Kennedy’s lawyer has not commented on the relationship between Kennedy and Hernandez.

It was also reported that some say that maybe because it was about to come out in a report that Hernandez was bisexual, that this might have been the reason for his suicide. However, Hernandez started to give his belongings to fellow prison inmates weeks before he committed suicide.

It has not been reported yet when Hernandez’s remains, after cremation, will be buried. However, they did state that this will also be private for close friends and family only.

What do you think about this? Do you think Hernandez killed himself because his secret of being bisexual was about to come out to the public? Sound off with your thoughts on this and let us know what you think!

[Featured image by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images]