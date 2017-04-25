‘The 100’ Season 4 Pre-Finale Spoilers: Octavia’s Storyline Is About To Get ‘Crazy’, EP Teases

The 100 Season 4 is coming to an end. It has been an intense and chaotic ride and fans are wondering what is going to happen next. Recently, executive producer Jason Rothenberg teased what to expect from Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos) in the pre-finale. He said that what she is about to do will be “crazy.”

Spoilers are ahead. If you don’t want to know what lies ahead on The CW post-apocalyptic TV show, then do not continue reading.

He triple dog dared me to take him to Polis #butyoureheavy ???????? #the100 #dogsofinsta #doguedebordeaux A post shared by Marie Avgeropoulos (@marieavgeropoulos) on Sep 9, 2016 at 11:08am PDT

Season 4 of The 100 has focused on how the characters are going to survive the second apocalypse, which is supposed to happen in just ten days. Clarke (Eliza Taylor) has to decide who can go inside the bunker. It will only hold about 1,200 people, Rothenberg told TV Line.

“The stakes are real. If they weren’t, the show wouldn’t be as emotionally involving for people.”

With the upcoming “death wave,” there are those who will not survive the season. However, it was hinted that most of the characters that are fan favorites will live, but apparently not all. Rothenberg said that viewers should expect at least one death in the final episodes.

When it comes to Octavia on The 100, she has been through a lot. Losing Lincoln (Ricky Whittle) was a devastating and traumatic blow. After that, she was not the same person. Called “ninja Octavia” on Instagram, it was teased that she would become a ruthless assassin. However, on a recent episode, Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) made a statement that stopped Octavia from killing another human being. Instead, Marie Avgeropoulos’ character had a bit of a breakdown, emotionally crumbling in front of everyone. So, what can be expected from her now?

“[Octavia’s journey] is about to go into orbit. It’s crazy what we’re about to see from her.”

The 100 Season 4, Episode 9 is titled “DNR.” According to Spoilers Guide, the synopsis has been released and the episode is scheduled to air on April 26.

“Jasper (Devon Bostick) and Bellamy (Bob Morley) go on a quest. Meanwhile, Clarke struggles to keep the peace after word of Jaha’s (Isaiah Washington) discovery spreads.”

On May 3, Episode 10 will air on The CW network. It is titled “Die All, Die Merrily” and the synopsis reveals that there is a big storyline for Octavia.

“Octavia fights in the final battle for her people’s survival, but not everyone is willing to play fair.”

The promo for “Die All, Die Merrily” was released. Clarke tells the others that the death wave will arrive in six days. She warns them that anyone who is not in the bunker will die. Raven (Lindsey Morgan) is told that she does not have much time left and it doesn’t have anything to do with the radiation. When she is told that it is time to go, Raven refuses.

It also appears that Jasper (Devon Bostick) might not be interested. Monty (Christopher Larkin) explains that there is a way to live, but Jasper doesn’t feel that it is really living.

Watch a new episode of #The100 tonight at 9/8c. Swipe to see more photos. A post shared by The 100 (@cw_the100) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

The promo clip shows Octavia as she walks with a purpose. It is clear she is on a mission. Later, she says that if she is going to die, it should be in battle. Will this be the end for her character, or will Octavia survive and appear in Season 5?

What do you think is going to happen in the next few episodes of The 100 Season 4? What did you think of what executive producer Jason Rothenberg teased about the pre-finale? Who do you predict will die and which characters will survive?

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb.com]