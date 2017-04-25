Jill Duggar Won’t Risk Baby Miscarriage In El Salvador With Husband Derick Dillard, Uses Instagram For Mission

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are very committed to their mission, but that does not mean that they will risk baby miscarriage to do the work! The recently married couple is spending significant amounts of time in Central America, in countries like El Salvador, where they are spreading the word of the Bible, something they both feel strongly about. However, it was recently revealed that they will return to the U.S. to receive the best maternal and infant care.

It was first publicly revealed that Jill Duggar will return home to deliver her second baby in a video that her mother Michelle Duggar made to celebrate Jill’s son Israel’s second birthday. In it, Michelle talked about how excited she was to see him again soon, as Jill prepares to have her second baby in Arkansas.

But that does not mean that the 25-year-old Duggar is neglecting her duties as a wife, missionary or a mother. Her life in Central America is so hectic that she is not able to give as many regular Instagram updates as she could back home, but she does her best to show that she and her husband are making progress in a very poor part of the world.

Check out Jill’s documentation of her husband Derick sharing the Bible with a local.

Keep us in your prayers as we minister here in Central America with a short term team from the US. Visit our website to read our blog updates: www.dillardfamily.com A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

While Jill, Derick and baby Israel are doing work that matters a lot to them, that doesn’t mean that it is easy. The most recent hardship that they had to endure is not being able to go home when Derick’s grandfather died.

“Derick’s grandpa passed away last week,” Jill wrote on her family blog. “Thank y’all so much for praying for us and for all the encouraging words. We miss ‘Paw Paw’ a lot. We had just talked with him a couple of weeks before he passed. Thank you for your continued prayers for the other family members and us, including his wife of nearly 62 years. We are comforted knowing that Paw Paw is with Jesus (& Derick’s dad, Rick) and we will see him again one day.”

Plus, the constant danger that they face in the region is something that Jill has shared with Jill & Jessa: Counting On fans before on TLC.

“Every week, it seems like there would be different instances because Derick would preach one night a week a little distance from our house, so I would be at home alone with Israel,” Jill said. “One night, we were getting ready to go to bed, and we heard this loud crashing sound. Derick’s like, ‘You go in the bathroom,’ which is our safe room. We have our laptops, so we were messaging people back home like, ‘Pray for us. We don’t know what’s going on.'”

The fact that Jill returned to El Salvador when she was at least four months pregnant means that she feels like the dangers and fears are worth it in communicating her belief with people around the world.

However, as it turns out, the work is nowhere near as important as having a healthy baby. Instead of risking miscarriage, Jill and Derick are planning on returning to the U.S. to deliver the baby in a warm, caring and medically supportive environment.

“The pregnancy is going well thus far, as we make it into the home stretch now,” Jill wrote in the blog. “Little ‘Samuelito’ (as the locals call him) sometimes wakes mommy up at night now with his active kicking. We look forward to returning home soon to prepare for the birth (before we can’t fly anymore!).”

The fans can rest assured that baby Israel is looking forward to his airplane trip again.

We are headed out! Visit www.dillardfamily.com to read more! A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

When exactly do you think Jill and Derick Dillard will return to the U.S.? Do you think they are making enough impact by staying in El Salvador for couple of months at a time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

