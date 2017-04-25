Nostradamus/Mystic Horacio Villegas’ WW3 Predictions: World War 3 Starts On May 13, 2017, What’s India’s Role?

If you’ve heard of WW3 predictions recently, you must be already aware of the significance of May 13, 2017. You should know Mystic Horacio Villegas has predicted that World War 3 will start on that specific date. He is the same seer who successfully predicted about Donald Trump being the next U.S. president. Nostradamus, arguably the most celebrated soothsayer of all time, also predicted about a great war to take place this year. If WW3 really starts, what is going to be India’s role in the scenario? There is no doubt that India will play a critical role because of its military strength, political significance and geographical location.

Now, Mystic Horacio Villegas was one of the very few people who correctly predicted Donald Trump’s successful campaign in the 2016 presidential election. In fact, the Catholic from Texas predicted about it in 2015. He also predicted that Trump would be the “illuminati king,” responsible for World War 3. His predictions are so true that it’s kind of scary. The mystic predicted long back that Trump would attack Syria, and it would create a direct conflict involving China, North Korea and Russia. He might have mentioned about India, because there is every possibility that India might not become one of the “front faces” of the conflict. Nevertheless, it is unlikely for India to play neutral in the situation, as it has different equations with China, North Korea, Russia and the United States. To know more about India’s role here, it is important to note about Nostradamus’ predictions for India.

Kiren Rijiju, the present Minister of Home Affairs in India, earlier claimed that Nostradamus had predicted about Narendra Modi. Rijiju claimed that the French seer predicted about the present prime minister of India, whom people would not like much initially. However, he will change India’s “plight and direction,” Nostradamus said, according to Rijiju. The union minister also claimed that Modi, who got appointed as the Indian PM in 2014, would remain so until 2026. Rijiju’s claim comes from an interpretation of Nostradamus’ predictions for India, which says a leader will bring a “golden age” for India, as well as for the entire world.

Under his leadership, India will not only just become the Global Master, but many countries will also come into the shelter of India,” India Today quoted the minister’s Facebook post.

If Kiren Rijiju’s interpretations are to be believed, Nostradamus’ predictions for India did mean that it would play a significant role in world politics. If World War 3 starts on May 13, 2017, there is every possibility that China, North Korea, Russia and the United States will be directly involved. WW3, which both Nostradamus and Mystic Horacio Villegas predicted to be more devastating than ever, might take place in the Middle East, more specifically in Syria. However, Bulgarian soothsayer Baba Vanga, called the “Nostradamus from the Balkans,” predicted that the great war would take place in Europe. The blind mystic said that the war would leave Europe as a “wasteland almost entirely devoid of any form of life.” Based on the current political situation, Washington might find itself some allies from Europe, but China, North Korea and Russia are likely to be among the rivals.

Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley earlier said that its relation with Washington had become stronger over the decades. He also said that the relationship got more mature, despite the changes in the government in both the countries.

“I am sure it would be a great privilege for us to continue with the new administration to strengthen the various dimensions of this relationship,” Zee Business quoted the minister as saying.

On the other hand, India has a difficult relation with China. On various occasions, these two countries have had political rivalries. India and China was at war in 1962 over the disputed Himalayan border, and the conflict has not been resolved yet. North Korea has found one its biggest allies in China. Therefore, India is unlikely to be friends with Pyongyang in case World War 3 happens, even though these two nations have diplomatic relations at the moment.

There are strong possibilities that India will stand by the U.S., if WW3 takes place. However, India might face dilemma because of its strong relations with Russia. Interestingly, India was one of the 36 countries that abstained from voting on a Canada-led UN General Assembly resolution about an immediate ceasefire in Syria. India defended its decision by saying that the resolution mixed the humanitarian situation in Syria with the political conflict, the Economic Times reported.

WW3 predictions from Nostradamus and Mystic Horacio Villegas are alarming. If World War 3 start on May 13, 2017, the entire world is likely to be divided in two parts. It will be extremely difficult for any country to be “neutral” in that situation.

[Featured Image by Kena Betancur/Getty Images]