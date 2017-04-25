‘Married At First Sight’ Update: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Married at First Sight is back for another season of couples getting married the second that they meet each other. This has the fans curious about the other couples that have found love on the show and who has been able to make it work once the cameras stopped rolling. Yahoo shared the details about which couples are still together after getting married at first sight and who called it quits. So far, Married at First Sight has three success stories.

MONSTER clip on @usweekly of #MAFS2C dont worry #MarriedAtFirstSight universe its just the start. See you Thursday! https://t.co/RoxZ6wKlTZ — David Norton (@David_MAFS) April 24, 2017

Jamie Otis tried to find love on The Bachelor, but it didn’t work out for her. She moved on to marry Doug Hehner on Married at First Sight and at first it really looked like this couple wouldn’t make it. Jamie had a hard time connecting with Doug and realizing that he might be the one for her. They are actually still together and now expecting a child together. This will be the first baby to come from a couple that met on Married at First Sight. Jamie did have a miscarriage that she was very open about with her fans.

Tom Wilson and Lillian Vilchez from the last season are still together and going strong as well. Tom and Lillian just had their first wedding anniversary. Nick Pendergrast and Sonia Granados looked like they were going to make it, but just this month they announced that they were over and they have already divorced. It wasn’t love at first sight for this couple.

Jason and Cortney Carrion fell in love on the first season of Married at First Sight. They have been through their struggles, but Jason and Cortney are still married. They have been together for over three years now.

You watched them wed, now get an inside look at the #MarriedAtFirstSight weddings on @people! https://t.co/aiH1FRiH5Y — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) April 21, 2017

The current season of Married at First Sight is Season 5. Three couples got married this season, and the fans are going to have to just wait and see if they can make their marriages last. Nobody ran away on their wedding day and this week, viewers will see them all headed on their honeymoons. As long as the parents can get along, Married at First Sight may have a few more success stories after this season is over.

David Norton and Vanessa Nelson both got married at first sight, but it didn’t work out for them. Now they are both joining a new show called Married at First Sight: Second Chances where the experts will try to help them find love again. In a preview shared by Us Magazine, David gets to go on a speed date with one of the girls that they almost picked to marry him on his season of Married at First Sight. The girl, named Jordan, explains it to David.

“I went through the whole experiment and actually at the end, they said, ‘What about David and Jordan?’ So I found myself jealous of your wife at the time.”

IB Times revealed that a few of the fan favorites have moved on to find love with someone new. Sam Role is dating a new guy named Ben, but she is taking the road to marriage slow this time around. She is actually still friends with Neil and shared that he is happy for her. Vaughn Copeland has a new girlfriend and also a baby boy with her. Davina Kullar is married again and now going by the name Davina Davis, which is her new husband’s last name. Monet Bell is still single and looking for love.

Are you shocked by how many couples couldn’t make it work after getting married at first sight? Do you think the couples this season will make it? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Married at First Sight on Thursday nights on Lifetime and FYI Network.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for FYI Network]