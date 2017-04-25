Blake Shelton Slams Gwen Stefani Pregnancy And Marriage Rumors

Ever since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani confirmed that they are dating, the couple started facing numerous controversies including marriage and pregnancy rumors. It’s been more than a year and a half since they got divorced from their former partners Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, but the two remained quiet about the allegations.

During a recent appearance on the Today show, the 40-year-old singer opened up about the tabloid reports hoping that his relationship with the 47-year-old pop star will stop making headlines soon. According to Us Weekly, he also claimed that they don’t pay much attention to the fake reports anymore and are getting numb to it. But he finally slammed the pregnancy and marriage rumors that have been spreading.

“Any time you see a story about us, it’s either that it’s a fake relationship or that we’re already married,” Shelton said. “Or we’re gonna get married, or she’s on her second set of twins. Or, you know, I’m sneaking behind her back to eat meat. I eat meat right in front of her face!” (Stefani is a longtime vegan.)

Blake and Gwen both came out from high profile relationships maybe that’s why they are getting so much attention. They also enjoy PDAs which hype up their romance more unlike their exes Miranda and Gavin who try to keep a low profile relationship with their new partners. Lambert rarely posts photos with her boyfriend Anderson East on social media unlike Stefani who seems to enjoy sharing pictures with Shelton including their recent loved up stare on the set of The Voice. Gavin, on the other hand, has reportedly moved on to German model Sophia Thomalla.

It’s been only a couple of months since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani started dating when reports emerged about the songstress’ pregnancy. According to Hollywood Life, the No Doubt lead vocalist is four months pregnant and that they are expecting twins. The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker already has three children from her ex-husband: Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

“Blake teared up when he found out! Of course it would be emotional news for anyone in his shoes,” a source told OK! magazine. “It was an emotional moment.”

To add icing on the cake, Gwen is allegedly pregnant with twin girls. The country charmer reportedly lost it when he found out that he will be a dad to two baby girls. The lovebirds have been discussing having a child together, but they were aware that the chances are slim because of her age. They considered the twins a miracle because they conceived naturally with no fertility help.

That report came out around July 2016 and if that was true, then Shelton and Stefani should already have two baby girls right now. A new report came out that Gwen Stefani is getting ready to break up with Blake Shelton because of their different lifestyles. She also finds it humiliating to end her relationship with the country superstar too soon because she quickly jumped into a new romance after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

“So much of the beginning of Blake and Gwen’s relationship was spent getting excited about a baby,” an insider told Life & Style. “But things didn’t work out the way either of them wanted.”

Despite the breakup rumors, the two remain strong as a couple. Shelton usually takes the gossips lightly just like what he did when his ex-wife Lambert was reported to be pregnant. Both used Twitter and their sense of humor in dealing with the pregnancy rumors.

“Wow! I just read the headline! ‘We are having a baby’ yay! @blakeshelton we’re getting a new puppy? :)” Lambert tweeted.

Wow! I just read the headline! "we are having a baby" yay! @blakeshelton we're getting a new puppy?:) — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) November 15, 2012

According to PEOPLE, the 33-year-old country belle decided to set the record straight with her followers while the “Came Here To Forget” singer schooled his fans with some funny Q&As. When asked by a follower if the “Vice” hitmaker is pregnant, he confessed to being equally confused. Another fan also expressed concern on Blake and Miranda trading booze for a baby.

“@thesheltonss: BLAKE YOU CAN'T DO THIS TO US IS SHE PREGNANT?!?!?”

I hope not.. She's passed out with a bottle of Bacardi in her hands!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2012

It seems that Blake Shelton has matured and decided to speak up about Gwen Stefani’s pregnancy rumors and their marriage allegations in an interview instead of joking about it on social media.

