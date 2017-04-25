Spokesperson For Melania Trump Denies Reports That First Lady Is Miserable In Her Marriage And Life

Since 70-year-old Donald Trump was sworn in as POTUS (the oldest president ever to take office), the media has set its collective sights on his 46-year-old wife, Melania. From her inexplicable Inauguration Day facial expressions to her refusal to move to Washington D.C. to reports that she and Donald don’t share a bed, Melania Trump, normally an incredibly private person, has been thrust into the spotlight.

Now, as news continues to circulate that she and 11-year-old Barron Trump will finally be making the move to the White House and just day’s before her 47th birthday, Melania is in the crosshairs again. This time, a Vanity Fair article targeted the First Lady and her alleged misery involving sham marriage, unwanted political involvement and even a birthing “contract” for for Barron.

Melania Trump ‘Bored,’ ‘Disinterested’ In First Lady Role, According To Vanity Fair https://t.co/VI3PoO59eb — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) April 23, 2017

The article, titled “Inside the Trump Marriage: Melania’s Burden,” claims access to an inside source close to Melania Trump, and details a life in which she’s ruled with an iron fist. Allegedly, when 35-year-old Melania was pregnant with her son during the early days of her marriage, the now pro-life Donald agreed to have the baby with her only if she would “get her body back” after the child was born.

“Until November 8, Melania Trump’s marriage provided her with a golden Fifth Avenue fortress, at a price—putting up with her husband’s humiliations and boorishness. From Melania’s ill-fated campaign appearances to her apparent reluctance to embrace the role of First Lady: how a very private woman is coping with the intense public scrutiny of her marriage.”

In addition to taking on Melania Trump’s marriage, the article alleges that Mrs. Trump and her stepdaughter Ivanka have a very “frosty” relationship and that Melania was “dragged” to Washington to fulfill her husband’s political ambitions – ambitions that she doesn’t share.

In the wake of the latest reports about Melania Trump’s personal life, reports the like of which have spawned the hashtag #FreeMelania, the White House has issued a response by way of official Melania spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

As The Washington Post reports, Melania Trump’s spokeswoman shot down virtually every claim made in the recent Vanity Fair article. In addition to confirming that Melania and Barron Trump will indeed be moving to Washington D.C. after the latter’s school year ends, Grisham also chose to take on more personal claims made against the First Lady, such as Donald’s treatment of her during her pregnancy with Barron.

@MaxJacoby @PeterBradshaw1 @VanityFair I know she chose this life but still sounds a nightmare — John Moran (@johnmoran357) April 24, 2017

@SparklyJinx He's does't want or need your sympathy, You needs his though. — PussyWillow #MAGA (@PotatoLaydee) April 25, 2017

@FitToPrint @Colvinius @FLOTUS @VanityFair Yeah most of us women can imagine that or those marriages with the Don — BettyCockman (@cockman_betty) April 24, 2017

@mmrl_rabe @VFHIVE she's as Despicable as her orange husband. I don't feel sorry for her one single bit. — Tiamat (@EvaTiamatMedusa) April 23, 2017

According to Grisham, the talk of a pregnancy contract or anything of the like is unfounded, and Donald was “very warm and supportive throughout her pregnancy.” What’s more, Melania’s spokeswoman also took on the pervasive talk surrounding whether or not the POTUS and First Lady share a bed – when they are sleeping in the same location, that is. Stephanie Grisham assures the world that all of the rumors about Melania and Donald Trump sleeping apart are nothing more than “fictional.”

When it comes to Melania’s reportedly “frosty” with her stepdaughter Ivanka (who is just 11 years younger than the First Lady), Grisham denies any problems between the newly political pair. Since her father’s inauguration, Ivanka has become an official (albeit unpaid) adviser, and according to Melania’s spokeswoman, despite the First Lady’s apparent shying away from politics herself, the stepmother and stepdaughter’s relationship is “fine.” Not exactly a rousing endorsement, but better than the previously reported “frosty.”

“Ivanka and Mrs. Trump have always shared a close relationship, and that continues today.”

Gripping @VanityFair piece by Evgenia Peretz about Melania Trump's terrible loneliness https://t.co/seOjr0YKhZ — Peter Bradshaw (@PeterBradshaw1) April 24, 2017

But what about the so-called “sources” of all of the Melania Trump insider gossip? One is listed as Paolo Zampolli, none other than modeling agent who brought Melania to the U.S. in the first place so many years ago. Another is said to be Phillip Bloch, an acquaintance and stylist who receives a good deal of attention whenever his opinions on the Trump marriage are published. Finally, the Vanity Fair article relied on an ex-roommate of Melania Trump’s, someone from years ago who claims that in her youth, Melania preferred staying at home to going out.

What do you think about the latest rumors of Melania Trump’s “misery” and talk of marital problems both past and present? Do you believe there is any truth to the talk that the First Lady is struggling and unhappy in her new role, or do believe her spokeswoman who says all is well in the Trump household behind closed doors?

[Featured Image by Lynne Sladky/AP Images]