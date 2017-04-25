‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Anthony Geary And Stuart Damon Return to GH

General Hospital spoilers tell us both Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and Alan Quartermaine (Stuart Damon) will return soon for Tracy Quartermaine’s (Jane Elliot) final scenes on GH and the action kicks off Friday, April 28. A new ABC promo video shows us a rollicking day that’s all about Tracy.

Old Favorites Return Friday

General Hospital spoilers promise this Friday’s episode will be Tracy-centric and runs her through the sins of her life while Tracy has to defend her decades of shady actions. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central reveal Tracy turns to a higher power for answers when her family turns on her.

General Hospital spoilers predict Tracy’s episode on Friday stems from revelations about Samira Adin (Ivy Natalia) who could be Tracy’s little sister thanks to Edward Quartermaine’s (John Ingle) mischievous ways while gone from Port Charles. It wouldn’t be Edward’s first illegitimate offspring after all.

Friday #GH Love the court sign – Life vs Tracy – – LOL pic.twitter.com/4sI7806wKw — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) April 24, 2017

Vintage GH Clips Plus New Appearances

The new episode, according to General Hospital spoilers, features lots of old clips intertwined with new footage. We’ll see the other Edward Q (David Lewis) and a very young Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson). Most of the characters of Tracy’s past will turn up as she’s judged. And who is the judge?

Ironically, General Hospital spoilers reveal it’s Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) acting as the judge. Considering all the time the mobster has been arrested, it’s no surprise he knows his way around a courtroom. Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) plays the part of bailiff. But that’s not all.

Friday #GH Judge Sonny? Really? Has he ever been on the right side of the law? pic.twitter.com/6Q20brBs1m — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) April 24, 2017

Life Vs. Tracy Angelica Quartermaine

That’s what the sign outside the courtroom reads, predict General Hospital spoilers for Friday’s showstopper episode. Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) hauls Tracy in to be judged for her deeds. Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) is on hand and seems to be prosecuting Tracy for her actions.

General Hospital spoilers show Tracy asking, “What have I done?” while Diane snarks back, “What haven’t you done?” We’ll get a glimpse back at Tracy letting her dad Edward collapse with a heart attack while she stood there not helping him – plus lots more. Judge Sonny says, “This should be good.”

Who’s Really Back For Tracy’s Exit?

There are about eight episodes left, say General Hospital spoilers, before Tracy takes her final bow as Jane Elliot retires. Confirmed to be on the GH set and filming was Anthony Geary so it does seem like Luke Spencer is there to show the love to his Spanky Buns and it’s more than just a flashback scene.

But another huge General Hospital rumor is that Stuart Damon could be back, live and in person, for an episode before Jane and Tracy leave for good. Stuart Damon is 80 now, so he’s no spring chicken, but it would be a coup for him to return to GH even for one episode after TPTB killed him off years ago.

Friday #GH promo looks amazing with Tracy, etc. Young Monica looks fit to be tied. pic.twitter.com/OFY6IDRjhJ — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) April 24, 2017

It’s Just A Dream

General Hospital spoilers promise the courtroom scene is all Tracy’s dream as she ponders whether to do right by her maybe-sister Samira and her maybe-niece that could be a victim of human trafficking. Tracy feels the stress because Monica and Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth) apply pressure, along with other Qs.

Tracy will seek “heavenly” advice according to other General Hospital spoilers but she finds her answers in a dream. After the big dream episode, the following week, General Hospital spoilers promise Tracy makes a shocking announcement just before her final day on GH on Thursday, May 4.

Stuart Damon In Real Life Or a Flashback?

We know Anthony Geary was spotted on set and Soap Opera Digest confirmed his return as Luke, but that revival is just for a hot minute to see Tracy on her way out of Port Charles. Stuart Damon’s character Alan Quartermaine is dead so he seems far more likely to be part of her dream scenario.

But just because Alan’s part of the dream doesn’t mean Stuart Damon wasn’t really on set shooting. Sure there are plenty of flashback scenes General Hospital could play of the Q siblings but it seems far more likely that GH bosses tempted the actor back to bid a fond farewell live and in person.

We’ll see this all play out soon since every day is a Tracy day on GH until her exit next week, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]