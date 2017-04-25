WWE Rumors: Finn Balor’s Next Feud Will Have ‘The Demon’ Face The ‘New Face Of Fear’

Ever since Finn Balor returned from injury, he has just been sort of there and not doing a whole lot on Monday Night Raw, but that is all about to change. Rumors are starting to swirl about the first major feud for “The Demon” since his comeback and it is going to be with someone who just recently made it to Team Red in the WWE Superstar Shake-Up. Fans need to be ready for some seriously scary things if the rumors come true and Balor faces off with Bray Wyatt.

Currently, Bray Wyatt is prepared to face Randy Orton at Payback in a few weeks and it will be in something called a “House of Horrors” Match which is still quite low on details. That match used was previously billed as being for the WWE Championship, but as Daily DDT reported, that stipulation has been quietly taken out.

That makes sense since Wyatt is now on Monday Night Raw and WWE isn’t looking to take SmackDown‘s major title off of Tuesday nights. Upon the inception of the Superstar Shake-Up, Wyatt did switch brands and he found a rather interesting time to make his Team Red debut.

When the first set of superstars began moving from SmackDown to Raw, Finn Balor happened to win a match over Jinder Mahal before the lights went down. Bray Wyatt appeared on the TitanTron and let the world know that he was “here” and would bring horror to his “new home.”

Bray Wyatt didn’t necessarily address Finn Balor directly, but the former WWE Universal Champion stood in the ring staring intently and listening to his message. It was an interesting interaction without there actually being any at all between the two superstars.

Fans were hoping for something more to happen, and it never did, but it may all come together soon.

The Wrestling Observer, by way of IW Nerd, is reporting that after Payback is over, Bray Wyatt will move into a feud with Finn Balor. During Wyatt’s speech on the big screen, he did tell Balor that he would be “keeping an eye” on him, and that is going to lead to much more.

Once Wyatt officially ends his feud with Randy Orton at Payback, he will become a full-fledged member of Raw. That is when the feud between he and Balor is expected to gain steam and start building toward the payoff match.

If WWE ever allows Finn Balor to transform into his “Demon King” persona, it would really make a feud with the “New Face of Fear” that much more interesting. Just seeing these two go at it in the ring would be great as it is, but their gimmicks are truly designed to play off of one another.

Honestly, Wyatt and Balor would not make a bad tag team or two members of a bigger stable, but having them feud with one another is the better thing right now. Balor isn’t really in a program of any kind while Wyatt is close to ending his long-time feud with Randy Orton.

This could honestly end up being one of the biggest feuds of the summer for Monday Night Raw.

The Superstar Shake-Up is allowing for some interesting new match-ups on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, but this one may top all of them. Both Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor are two fan-favorites even though Bray does play the role of the heel most of the time. It isn’t yet known if WWE will allow Balor to transform into “The Demon” on the main roster, but that is something that would make this feud even better.

[Featured Image by WWE]