After spending time at Coachella with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, singer Selena Gomez left Indio, California and reunited with her former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, David Henrie, at his wedding.

On Instagram, Selena Gomez shared a slideshow of her time at the event with Henrie and her other co-stars, Maria Canals-Barrera, David DeLuise, Jake T. Austin, and Jennifer Stone.

“Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married… Even though we for sure knew it would be him first,” Selena Gomez wrote in the caption of several photos of herself and several of her former co-stars.

“May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie!” she added, according to a report by Vogue magazine on April 24.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

In one of Selena Gomez’s posts, she shared a throwback photo of herself and the Wizards of Waverly Place cast along with a photo of them posing together during Henrie’s weekend wedding. In another, the 24-year-old “Same Old Love” singer was seen gazing into the camera while holding up a Jack in the Box coffee cup.

According to Vogue magazine, Selena Gomez wore a burgundy Emilia Wickstead dress to the event.

Selena Gomez has been keeping a low profile since she entered treatment last summer to address issues, including anxiety, panic attacks, and depression. As fans may recall, Selena Gomez abruptly canceled her Revival World Tour in August 2016 and told People Magazine she would be taking a break from her busy career to focus on her mental health. Weeks later, an Us Weekly report confirmed the singer had checked into a treatment center in Tennessee.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez told People. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues,” she continued.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

In other Selena Gomez, the singer and her new boyfriend, The Weeknd, who she began dating months ago, appear to be going strong and recently made their relationship Instagram official.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd first confirmed their romance with a joint outing in Los Angeles in January just two months after The Weeknd’s split from model Bella Hadid. Then, in the weeks that followed, the couple enjoyed several outings throughout Los Angeles and also traveled to Italy, where they were seen sightseeing in Florence and Venice.

Earlier this month, prior to Selena Gomez’s trip to Indio with The Weeknd, a source claimed the new couple was ready to showcase their love for the world to see.

“They’ve been in love for a good bit of time, but now it’s Coachella — and that means hanging out with other friends,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life. “This shows Selena that Abel is really into her, and the fact that he’s showing everyone that they’re exclusive is an amazing feeling. It makes [Selena Gomez] feel so special.”

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]