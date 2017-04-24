‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Bella’s Paternity Results Are In And Philly Are Off To A Good Start

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Paul (Doug Davidson) will deliver life-changing paternity test results on Tuesday, April 25. Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) solidify their couple status. Scotty (Daniel Hall) tells his mom, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) that he’s met someone special, but doesn’t want to reveal her name just yet. It looks like a great episode ahead on The Young and the Restless.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Billy argue about Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) hiding Bella’s (May Linder) paternity so long. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy isn’t sure why Kevin isn’t more upset than he is and accuses him of defending a murderer.

Kevin tells Billy that he cares about Chloe and will always be there for her if she reaches out to him, but his primary concern right now is Bella. Kevin tells him to pull his act together because whoever is her dad will need to step up to the plate. Paul announces the results are in and hands them both their envelopes.

At Lauren’s home, Scotty teases his mom by saying he’s been lonely and he needs her to set him up with someone. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that she figures out that Phyllis had told him that she pushed for her to go on a date with him. Scotty reassures his mom by telling her that he’s met someone, but it’s too early to tell her who it is just yet.

Later, Michael (Christian Le Blac) arrives home with Kevin and Lauren wonders why Kevin looks so shocked. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Kevin is Bella’s dad. Kevin explains that he received a letter from Chloe stating that he could be Bella’s father so he and Billy took a paternity test and she’s his daughter. He cannot believe it.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Kevin worries that he won’t be a good father. Michael and Lauren try to reassure him that he will be a wonderful father and note that Bella already adores him.

Esther (Kate Linder) arrives and hugs Kevin. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Esther wanted him to be the father, adding that God answered her prayers. She insists that Kevin move into the mansion so he can be close to Bella. As a plus, she would be there to help him, if he needs her. Kevin told her he would consider it, but first, he wanted to tell Bella the good news!

At Summer’s condo, Billy arrives and pours himself a drink. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that he is not Bella’s dad. Phyllis isn’t sure how to react and asks if he’s disappointed that Bella isn’t his daughter. He tells her he’s relieved —Kevin will be an excellent dad.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy will praise Phyllis for how supportive she was throughout this mess with Bella’s paternity. Phyllis says that she feels like Billy accepts her as she is without trying to tame or change her.

At the park, Kevin gives Bella the news that he’s her real daddy and they are a family now. Kevin picks her up, and they hug. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate a part of him is sad that Chloe isn’t there to complete their family.

The Young and the Restless fans, are you glad that Kevin is Bella’s father? How will Lauren react when she learns that Scotty wants a relationship with Sharon? Will Billy and Phyllis tell Jack and Victoria about their relationship?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]