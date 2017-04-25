Melania Trump And Ivanka Trump’s Photos Closely Examined Amid ‘Frosty’ Relationship Claims [Photos]

Now that the Daily Mail has proclaimed that First Lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump, the woman the publication dubbed “First Lady” Ivanka, have a cold relationship, folks on social media are turning to photos of Melania and Ivanka to see if they reveal any clues about their relationship. Melania and Ivanka were both photographed having dinner with President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 22, as reported by the Inquisitr, although social media users noted that Ivanka showed up later to the dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

As seen in the top photo above, Ivanka listened intently as President Donald Trump spoke at a video conference with astronauts stationed on the International Space Station. Ivanka was with President Trump on Monday, April 24, in the Oval Office of the White House.

However, with rumors surfacing that Melania’s relationship with Ivanka may have grown more distant due to Ivanka’s burgeoning role in White House matters, the buzz around social media finds people viewing photos of the step-mother and step-daughter to seek out any visual confirmation via body language cues.

For the record, the White House claims that there is no “frost” between Melania and Ivanka and that the women have always shared a close bond, despite what reports claim.

Photos of Melania and Ivanka Trump Together

One of the first photos of Melania and Ivanka together that has been released to the public is below. Back on September 8, 2001, Mr. Trump visited a tennis match between Venus and Serena Williams with his then-girlfriend Melania Knauss, who can be seen on the left in the below photo. Joining them were Ivana Trump and Ivanka.

Since Ivanka’s birthday is October 30, 1981, and she’s currently 35 years of age, she was 19-years-old at the time the photo was taken. Melania’s birthday is April 26, 1970, making Mrs. Trump 46 years of age. When the photo was taken, Melania was 31 years of age. It’s not clear when Melania and Ivanka first met, but the duo have at least known one another for nearly 16 years, as witnessed by the below photo evidence.

Frosty-Looking Photos of Melania and Ivanka are Making the Rounds

Now that reports of supposed tension between Melania and Ivanka are filling social media feeds, so are photos of Ivanka and Melania, especially if either of them looks unhappy.

Laughing and smiling photos of Mr. Trump, Ivanka, and Melania — like the one above when the threesome attended the “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century” gala on April 26, 2004 — have been resurrected, along with newer photos of the women not smiling. Plenty of commentary surrounds such photos.

Social Media Buzz About Melania and Ivanka

Below are some of the comments flowing into social media about Melania and Ivanka.

"There are stories out that Melania has a Icy relationship with Ivanka, the internet is full of creepy pics that imply a reason…" "Melania is probably jealous of Ivanka bc she knows Ivanka is the one Dirty Don loves best." "Technically Ivanka is first lady Melania doesn't do most of the duties or live in D.C." "WHY? did IVANKA attend the Women's Summit in Berlin and not MELANIA?? Who the hell is the First Lady???? Maybe I'M trippin'."

