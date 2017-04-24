The Story Of How Alex Rodriguez and J. Lo Started Dating Is Adorably Normal

To hear Jennifer Lopez tell it, all you need to start dating one of the world’s best third basemen is a Cobb salad and some tortilla soup. At least, that’s the story she told to Ellen on Monday, April 24, 2017.

J. Lo sat down with Ellen Degeneres on her show, and opened up to her about how Jenny from the block and A-rod met and started dating. And the story started with a simple lunch.

Jennifer Lopez told Ellen that she was having lunch somewhere in Los Angeles and she saw the former New York Yankee walk by in the restaurant. After her meal, she went up to him outside of the restaurant, where the following epic conversation happened.

She said, “Hi Alex.”

He replied, “Hi! Jennifer!”

She fired back, “Yeah.”

But wait, the conversation only got even more scintillating. Jennifer asked Alex what he was doing out in Los Angeles. After all, the man made his home and living for so many years in the Big Apple. He replied that he lived in Los Angeles now, and asked J. Lo an in depth question.

“What about you?”

Jennifer replied, “I’ve always lived out here, you know, for the past…”

At this point in the recollection, Jenny remembered where she was and looked a little abashed, asking Ellen if she really wanted to hear this mundane tale. The live studio audience was eating it up, and cheers and applause got J. Lo back on track.

She finished up with her story that after that meeting, Alex texted her, and said, “let’s go out to dinner.”

J. Lo said, “Okay.”

They met and had dinner, and the rest, you could say, is history. Or rather her story?

Ellen pried a little more, asking if there was a sleepover after that dinner. J. Lo said no, because, “momma don’t sleepover on the first date.”

When Ellen asked when the couple planned to have kids, J. Lo laughed even harder, explaining that for now, the two are “just having a nice time.”

Alex’s Point of View

For his part, Alex Rodriguez told the hosts of The View much the same, saying, “We’re having a great time.”

He continued, describing J. Lo as an amazing girl and, one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

The pair only recently made their relationship public, with Alex confirming their dating to the ladies on The View. To confirm that he had gotten to know Jennifer Lopez, he shared an intimate secret about her. Her favorite guilty pleasure involves chocolate. More specifically, as he told the hosts, chocolate chips. In his words, he said this.

“She would kill me if I said too much, but chocolate-chip ice cream and chocolate-chip cookies.”

The pair have been spotted out and about numerous times now. They were spotted flying by private jet from Miami to the Bahamas where the ocuple enjoyed a private romantic getaway. They spent their time at the exclusive owners-only Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club. When A-rod headed back to the Yankee’s spring training as a special instructor, he brought Jennifer with him; she was even spotted in his suite during the Yankee’s exhibition game against the Orioles.

A couple of sightings of the pair coming in and out of the gym together only made the dating rumors run even more wild.

Then finally, on March 31, 2017, Alex came clean on The View. After that, the pair didn’t even try to hide it. A couple of days after Alex appeared on the talk show, he was seen with Jennifer and Jennifer’s mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez.

Finally, on April 8th, Jennifer shared a pic on Instagram of the pair of them cuddled up on her couch watching the Yankees.

#saturdayvibes A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

And to think. It all started with a Cobb salad and a bowl of tortilla soup.

[Featured Image by Adam Hunger, Chris Pizzello/AP Images]