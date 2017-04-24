‘The Young And The Restless’ Showrunner, Mal Young Says ‘Philly Is Here To Stay’

Young and the Restless showrunner reveals that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson) are going to be together for quite awhile. The spoilers indicate that Philly will weather Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) bombshell about Bella’s (May Linder) paternity shocker together. It will strength their bond and solidify them as a couple.

“It was always felt that Billy and Phyllis had unfinished business,” executive producer Mal Young explained. “We knew that we would return to their relationship at some point, but didn’t want to rush things.”

“This feels like a natural progression in their long-term story.”

According to the May 1 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Young felt they were at a point in Billy’s storyline that it made perfect sense to pair him with Phyllis. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Billy was tired of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) pushing him around, and Phyllis gave up on Jack (Peter Bergman) giving her another chance.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack will probably never forgive Phyllis and Billy for their affair, so their legit romance could open old wounds for him. However, Philly cannot stay away from each other anymore, so instead of fighting their feelings, they decided to give their relationship another whirl.

Mal said the thing that is most interesting part of this storyline is both Phyllis and Billy. Billy and Victoria have a dedicated fan base, and both are passionate about which couple they prefer together.

Young chuckled as he said, “That’s what makes this storyline, so fun to tell.”

As for how Jack will react to the scoop that Phyllis and Billy are a couple again, Young warned the fans to expect fireworks.

“There will be some surprising reactions to Billy and Phyllis reuniting. When the news comes out, it will certainly bring residual feelings to the surface for all parties concerned,” Mal said.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy and Phyllis never expected so many complications to come up from their relationship. They figured if they were both single and able to be together, it would be simple. Mal explains that they find out that they couldn’t have been more wrong.

“The last time Billy and Phyllis were together, their relationship, though passionate and heated, was strained, guilt-ridden and had to be kept under wraps. But now that their relationship will be public, they may discover that this can actually create an entirely different set of complications for them both.”

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria isn’t going to let Billy go easily. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, she finds out that Billy is with Phyllis again, and she vows to fight for his love and attention. In Victoria’s mind, it’s a no-brainer who will win this fight. She has a secret weapon to lure Billy in her direction –his children.

Of course, Billy will feel conflicted. He loves Victoria, and they have a deep history, but his feelings for Phyllis are pretty intense. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy’s decision might shock viewers. The spoilers also suggest that whoever he chooses will get a marriage proposal.

Young admits the best part of this storyline is that Gina Tognoni (Phyllis) and Jason Thompson (Billy) have fantastic chemistry on-screen. He added that he cannot wait until the viewers see what the Y&R writers have planned for Philly.

Young and the Restless fans, who do you think Billy will choose –Phyllis or Victoria? Who will be named as Bella’s father?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]