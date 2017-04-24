Josh Duggar Risks Job, House And Family As Courtroom News Rocks Net Worth And Destabilizes Anna’s Pregnancy

Josh Duggar has been the source of all bad news for the Duggars. When he was ousted for cheating on his wife Anna Duggar and when it was revealed that he may have molested his two younger sisters, Jill and Jessa, he quickly retreated from the public eye and continued to project his job, house, family and, most importantly, his net worth.

With 19 Kids and Counting getting cancelled and the 29-year-old Duggar forbidden to return on the Duggars’ new show, Jill & Jessa: Counting On, he has spent much of the past two years privately with his family and wife Anna Duggar. Trying to heal his much damaged reputation, he has focused on the smaller things in life, instead of trying to gain popularity.

However, this year, Josh began taking more spotlight in the family. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who regulate the family’s Facebook account, has posted about him very often, sharing pictures from his childhood and including him in family trips to see a replica of Noah’s Ark.

They also made a big post for his birthday, which showed off his growing family of six.

But the biggest news came when they finally announced the pregnancy of his wife Anna, who is now carrying his fifth child.

Possibly to fend off any of his critics, Josh and Anna wrote a length message along with the announcement, trying to put into context where they came from and where they are now headed as a family unit.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family,” Josh and Anna Duggar wrote on the family blog. “Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

All this good news that they shared is slipping back as Josh Duggar has to weasel his way around another legal battle. And from the sounds of the case, it looks like things may get uglier.

The 29-year-old Duggar is getting sued by a Los-Angeles-based DJ, who claims that Josh used his picture for his profile on Ashley Madison, an online service that connects married people to have affairs. And in the process of this lawsuit, it may be possible that Josh Duggar may be forced to account for all his extramarital affairs.

“Josh Duggar will be questioned under oath about the 2015 cheating scandal that nearly destroyed his family,” reports Radar Online. “As Radar has reported, the religious and conservative father of four was outed as a member of Ashley Madison, a website that helps married people have affairs.

This may mean that the eldest Duggar may have to take another risk of jeopardizing his job, house and family as he tries to defend himself. Right before the announcement of pregnancy, there also has been rumors of Anna wanting to get divorced from her husband. That may rear its head again.

“Anna hasn’t told Josh she wants a divorce, but a friend of hers put her in touch with a lawyer and Anna has spoken to the lawyer on the phone,” a source close to the Duggar family said, according to Perez Hilton. “She’s been putting off meeting them for some time because she was terrified of being spotted at their office, but she is now finally ready to make the move and will be visiting the attorney in the next week or so.”

Do you think things will get worse or better for Josh Duggar? Do you think there is any way he will be able to protect his net worth from plummeting again? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Josh Duggar/Twitter]