Jinger Duggar Embraces Pants After Honeymoon With Husband Jeremy Vuolo: Is A Baby On The Way?

Jinger Duggar has been in the news for wearing pants in public. While this is not a big deal for most people, the fact that she was raised in a very conservative family, in which her mother always encourages her girls to be feminine and modest, makes her transformation all the more notable. While her honeymoon days are coming to an end, it looks like her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, does not mind her making little experiments in her closet!

Unlike the husbands of her other married sisters, it seems Jeremy is more lax about some lifestyle elements. The last photo that he uploaded on his Facebook page was them with another couple, and Jinger was proudly wearing a pair of tight-fitting pants.

In fact, he doesn’t seem to mind when she is making much bolder statements with her clothes. The first time Jinger caused an outrage with her wardrobe was when she posed for a picture with a fan on a university campus in Texas while wearing shorts that revealed her knees!

Yes, that is Jinger Duggar

Yes, those are shorts…sort of#HellFrozeOver pic.twitter.com/ZfTXEzHWJc — Talk Soup (@TheTalkSoup) March 17, 2017

It could be that her transition to the climate in Texas has been hard for her, as she has lived her entire life in Arkansas with the Duggars.

Another reason that Jinger could be sporting the tighter pants is to show Jill & Jessa: Counting On fans that she is not pregnant. When she emerged wearing loose-waisted skirts, some of her followers were quick to assume that she was expecting a baby.

The picture that sparked her baby bump rumor was the one she posted on her Instagram with a friend.

???? A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

The fans got so excited that they started wishing her well for the baby.

“OMG! Where’s the baby bump? Maybe i just need glasses but really, that’s why girls go on crazy diets,” a fan commented.

Others got a little ironic with their comments, saying, “Look if Jinger is expecting a baby…. Yay! But people need to stop speculating. They will announce when ready. If that is a baby bump, I think my ironing board is expecting too.”

So by wearing pants, she can rely a little more on the structure of the clothing to not give away any signs of pregnancy, especially if she had a little too much to eat that day!

The Duggars have a pretty clear perspective on what they can and cannot wear. In the book that Jill and Jessa wrote, they explained their philosophy on conservative clothing, an ideology that was implanted by their mother, Michelle.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill and Jessa Duggar wrote, according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

In other news, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are settling into their new lives in Laredo, Texas, together. She moved right after the wedding and honeymoon so that she can get used to the climate, the work, and the ministry available there.

It was her first holiday season away from her family as she visited his parents in Pennsylvania. As it was their first Christmas together, they uploaded many pictures on Facebook and the family blog, showing their fans that they are doing their best to create good memories moving forward.

Do you think pants will become a more stable part of her life now that Jinger has started a new life in a new state? Let us know in the comments below!

