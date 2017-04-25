Frontrunner To Win ‘Money In The Bank’ Revealed, Will It Be Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin Or John Cena?

WWE Payback is less than a week away, but some fans are wondering about who will win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year, and an early favorite has emerged as the frontrunner. The WWE Universe has been curious about how the Money in the Bank concept would work under the brand split. It has been confirmed that it will be exclusive to SmackDown, which means the winner will challenge for the WWE Championship.

This year’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV is right around the corner in June. The contract being exclusive to SmackDown has narrowed the playing field, and there are only a few performers that the fans would expect to win the briefcase. Traditionally, the Money in the Bank concept favors heels because holding the contract means Mr. Money in the Bank can “steal” the championship when the WWE Champion is at his weakest.

The SmackDown roster has plenty of heels that are capable of holding the briefcase. Jinder Mahal has come out of left field to receive a huge push as a potential main event player. Someone like Rusev could surprise a lot of people. Kevin Owens would be the most likely choice as a heel to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, but it’s being reported that WWE officials are looking at a younger performer to win the briefcase this year.

It was reported last week that WWE officials are extremely high on Baron Corbin. They can see a very bright future for him as a top guy in the company for years to come. Most people within the WWE Universe would admit that Corbin has improved a lot in the ring and on the microphone since debuting on the main roster.

WWE officials believe that The Lone Wolf can be a top heel on SmackDown Live, and he may be undergoing some changes over the next few weeks to help elevate him to the next level. Corbin won’t be pushed into the WWE Title picture immediately, but he’s expected to make the jump over the coming months. The question was how WWE would push Corbin into the main event, but Money in the Bank has emerged as the answer.

A new report is claiming that Baron Corbin is the favorite to win the Money in the Bank briefcase in June. A lot of people may be against the idea, but holding the briefcase can be a way to put momentum on a guy and let him become a main event player over several months until the time is right to cash in the contract. Baron Corbin could become the WWE Champion at almost any time if he has Money in the Bank in his hands.

Baron Corbin’s potential to be a top guy is clear. He’s improving on the microphone and in the ring. The one thing that has elevated Corbin so quickly has been his ability to work with great performers and keep up. In NXT, he would feud with Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn, or Austin Aries and have really good matches. The powers that be have done an excellent job of allowing Baron to improve by working with veterans in the ring.

The WWE Money in the Bank PPV isn’t until June. A lot can happen between now and then, but if Corbin is still improving and continues to grow as a heel on SmackDown, it’s highly likely that he could leave the PPV with the Money in the Bank contract. At the rate he’s going, it’s only a matter of time before Baron Corbin is a main event player in WWE. The big question is if the briefcase will be his ticket over the next few months.

