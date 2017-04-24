‘Bates Motel’ Spoilers: Who Dies In The Series Finale?

Bates Motel is coming to an end on Monday night, and loyal fans are eagerly awaiting the series finale to find out how this crazy story ends. The show, which follows Norman Bates’ descent into insanity, concludes its five-season run on A&E, and viewers have no idea what to expect in the last episode.

According to Heavy, it is very likely that one or more of the show’s fan-favorite characters will be saying their final goodbye in Monday night’s series finale. It appears that each and every one of the characters lives are on the chopping block as Bates Motel prepares for its final episode.

Norman Bates and Alex Romero seem to be the two whose lives are hanging in the balance the most. In Bates Motel‘s penultimate episode, Alex comes to the realization that he must kill Norman himself for all of the pain he’s caused, namely killing his wife and Norman’s mother, Norma Bates. Romero concocts a plan and storms the police station with a gun. Alex then takes Norman prisoner, and the two leave the station together. Alex then tells Norman to take him to Norma’s body, which he’s hidden out in the woods.

It seems that Alex could easily snap and kill Norman at any minute, especially after he sees Norma’s perfectly preserved corpse lying in the middle of the woods. In a scene shown in the trailer for the Bates Motel series finale, Alex is seen beating Norman until he’s bloody. Could that be the moment of Norman’s death that fans have been expecting? It’s a possibility, but it may also be that Norman will add Alex to the long list of people he’s killed. Norman’s killing spree has only gotten more out of control in the time since Norma’s death and killing the man that he has such deep hatred for could be the perfect way for him to end his murderous run as a serial killer before the police find him and take him back into custody.

However, another Bates Motel theory claims that Dylan could come to Norman’s rescue yet again. Dylan obviously feels guilty about leaving Norman alone with his mental illness, and now wants to help ensure his younger brother gets the care he needs. However, if Dylan interjects in the fight between Alex and Norman, he may find himself getting hurt or killed. A struggle could ensue, leaving one or all three of the men dead.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bates Motel fans have been worried about the fate of Dylan and his wife Emma over the past few episodes. Emma recently found out just how deep Norman’s mental illness runs, and that her former best friend killed her own mother due to his sickness. Emma had a hard time coming to grips with the fact that Norman took something so important away from her, but after seeing him in jail, she immediately knew that Norman was no longer himself. Despite the fact that Emma told Dylan she wasn’t sure their marriage could survive Norman murdering her mother, fans are hoping that Dylan and Emma not only walk away from the Bates Motel series finale with their lives, but also with a happy ending.

Actor Freddie Highmore recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the Bates Motel series finale is the funniest and the saddest episode of the entire series.

“The last episode could actually be my favorite episode that we’ve ever done … Everything seemed to click. And it made me laugh out loud. It could be the funniest episode that we’ve ever done at the same time as being the saddest.”

The Bates Motel series finale airs on Monday night on A&E. Who do you think will die in the last episode?

