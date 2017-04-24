Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To Kris Blasting Her Memoir On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Caitlyn Jenner is releasing a controversial tell-all titled Secrets of My Life, and not everyone is excited about what she’s revealing. Reportedly, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is less than impressed with her new offering, especially considering the things she’s saying about them in her book.

The former Olympian watched the clip of her former wife from Keeping Up with the Kardashians while she was a guest on Good Morning America on Monday morning.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch didn’t react too favorably to Caitlyn Jenner’s book. She slammed it to daughters Khloe and Kim.

“None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a b***h and an a**hole?” she asked her daughters.

Caitlyn Jenner, however, was unfazed by her former wife’s reaction to the new tell-all.

“I don’t watch the show very often. First of all, I feel like the book is extraordinarily honest. It is my perspective and obviously when you do a book like that, there’s different opinions.It’s a reality show. It is drama. I’m sorry she went down that road.” Caitlyn said.

Contentious parts of the book include Caitlyn Jenner stating that she thinks Robert Kardashian represented good friend OJ Simpson already knowing he was guilty of killing his ex-wife Nicole. She speculated that he took on the case due to the fact that Kris Jenner was good friends with Nicole, and it was a way to get back at her for dating Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner’s famous stepdaughters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, were reportedly appalled by the allegations. Khloe and Caitlyn have especially had a rocky relationship since Caitlyn’s transition, and things like this certainly don’t help.

Reportedly, Caitlyn Jenner’s youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were mortified by their father’s description of her waning sex life and her relationship with her penis. Jenner discusses getting “bottom surgery” to full reassign her to the sex of her choice, however, the younger Jenner sisters felt that she could have left that part out.

Caitlyn Jenner stated that her kids have been great through the transition process, but admits that they don’t speak as often as they used to.

“Also, I always wonder, because I don’t see them as much as I used to see them, obviously, and so you wonder is that because of what I went through. I raised wonderful kids….All of them have gone out, have kids, I’ve got 11 grandchildren now, have children, have successful jobs, they travel all over the world, and you know that’s also the reason why I don’t see them quite as much, as any parent feels the exact same way,” she said.

In an excerpt from her upcoming book, Caitlyn Jenner opens up about feeling uncomfortable in her body as Bruce.

“It is not enough. It will never be enough. At this point in my life in the 1990s, in my forties, I honestly don’t think I will ever get that peace in my soul. Concerns over family and the strictures of society are just too great. “I seriously think about putting a stipulation into my will that I be buried as was always my gender. Maybe that’s the best and only answer to be the woman I always was, wearing what I always wanted for more than twenty minutes in a hotel lobby or going to a movie in the dark or driving around aimlessly. “That’s the way I want to go to heaven. That’s the way I want God to see me so I can finally ask him: “Did I blow it? Was there more I should have done? “I yearn for the answer here on Earth. But until I find it I do what I do best. I play Bruce.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]