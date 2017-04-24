Angelina Jolie might have had plans to expand her family before filing for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of last year.

According to a new report from In Touch Weekly magazine, the 43-year-old actress was hoping for a seventh child to complete her family with 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old Vivienne and Knox before ultimately finding herself single.

“[Angelina Jolie] desperately wanted another baby, buy Brad always said no when she would bring it up, he felt their family was complete and that Angelina was crazy for wanting another kid,” an insider told the magazine, according to a report by the Celebrity Insider on April 23.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt adopted three children during their relationship, including Maddox from Cambodia, Pax from Vietnam, and Zahara from Ethiopia.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt faced rumors of a seventh child last summer just months before they called it quits.

“Brad and [Angelina Jolie] believe that adopting an older child will make people aware of orphans who are often overlooked,” a friend explained to In Touch Weekly magazine at the time. “According to Angie, everybody seems to want to adopt babies when there are so many other wonderful, worthy and deserving older children out there.”

Around the time of the report, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were also facing rumors of a possible on-set affair between Pitt and his Allied co-star, Marion Cotillard. However, after they announced their breakup, Cotillard took to Instagram to deny the reports and reveal that she was expecting the second child of Guillaume Canet.

Other reports suggested the couple would be adopting in an effort to save their marriage and that they intended to adopt an older child from somewhere in Africa.

“[Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt] feel that by adopting a child who is 10 or older, he or she will mix in better with their rambunctious kids, who are getting bigger by the day,” the friend added.

Months later, after celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce and requested full physical custody of their six kids.

News of Angelina Jolie’s reported desire for a seventh child comes on the heels of claims that her six children with Brad Pitt have begun to feel homesick.

Prior to Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing, she and her children were living in Los Feliz with their kids, but after calling it quits after just two years of marriage, Jolie and the children moved to a rental home in Malibu, California, as Pitt remained in their former marital home.

“Angelina Jolie has been struggling with keeping the kids happy,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick. The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home. The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

Although Angelina Jolie and her now-estranged husband owned numerous homes during their relationship, including places in New Orleans, New York City, and France, the children reportedly preferred their Los Feliz home over the others.

“The Los Feliz home has been where the kids have spent most of their time growing up,” the insider continued. “Brad has built a huge skate ramp for the kids on the property and they all have their own rooms there too. They may have lots of houses but the Los Feliz house has always been home.”

Angelina Jolie recently put in an offer on the Cecil B. DeMille estate, but it does not appear that she and her children have moved in quite yet.

