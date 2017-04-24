‘Deadliest Catch’ News: Jake Harris Arrested For Drug Possession And Car Theft Over The Weekend

Former Deadliest Catch star Jake Harris is back in the news again. The troubled son of the late Captain Phil Harris was arrested for automobile theft and drug possession in Arizona, over this past weekend. He was arrested for one count of felony theft and two counts of felony drug possession.

TMZ reported that they spoke to law enforcement sources that revealed that Harris and a married woman took a “vacation” last week. Although the two are not married to each other, they report that they have “hung out” together before. This time, they road tripped it from Washington to Arizona.

On Friday morning, the unidentified woman called the Phoenix police because Jake had stolen her car and had taken off from the hotel they were vacationing at. She had not been able to reach him, and thus, reported her car as stolen.

The next day, the woman saw Jake at a Circle K gas station. This prompted her to telephone the police to advise them where he was, and to have him arrested.

The local Phoenix police searched the former Deadliest Catch star, and the officers found both crystal meth and Xanax pills, a prescription drug to treat anxiety, on him.. Harris admitted that these drugs were indeed his, and they were for his own personal use. After admitting this, hee was then booked on the three charges.

As Inquisitr reported just five months ago, Harris found himself the victim of a serious assault and robbery. The former Deadliest Catch star had met a couple, and planned to get together with them the next day at a casino north of the Seattle area. They all met as planned and hung out for a few hours. After some gambling, the couple agreed to take him back to his home that he shared with his girlfriend.

On the drive back, the guy sat behind Jake, and suddenly, he began to beat Jake up from behind his seat. After he was robbed of the $2400 cash that was in his wallet, Jake was tossed from the moving car. A passing car saw what happened, and stopped to help the 31-year old. His head injuries were so serious that he was in ICU for several days. He wound up with a cracked skull and took months to fully recover.

While Jake was in ICU, older brother Josh Harris took to social media to ask people to help them find this couple. Apparently, this crime duo had done this sort of assault and robbery before. Josh was looking for other victims to come forth and speak to the police. The couple was immediately arrested and charged.

Jake and his older brother Josh Harris had been stars on the Discovery Channel reality show Deadliest Catch. Working one of the most dangerous jobs in the world, fishing crab in the Bering Sea, the two sons fished with their late father, Captain Phil Harris on the Cornelia Marie. On the show, while out at sea, Captain Phil discovered Jake’s drug abuse and addiction. Not long after that, Captain Phil died of a pulmonary embolism at the age of 53. Since the death of Captain Phil, Jake Harris has moved up and has become the captain of the boat.

Because of his personal problems, Jake Harris has not been seen on the show for several years. The only news on Harris has been a DUI in 2010, and the recent assault and robbery back in November 2016.

The Deadliest Catch is now in its thirteenth season. This is the first season without the Cornelia Marie. Josh Harris announced that he and the boat would no longer be on the Discovery Channel show.

