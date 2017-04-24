‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brill Are Engaged, Bill To Expose Quinn And Ridge’s Secret?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense showdown could be in the works between Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Bill and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) get engaged, but he wonders what could have led to Brooke’s relationship with Ridge to end so suddenly. Will Bill figure out Ridge and Quinn’s (Rena Sofer) dark secret and expose it to Eric (John McCook)?

Now that Brooke is completely free from Ridge and ended their relationship, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she can get engaged to Bill again. She wants to start over and finally get married to the man she believes her soulmate. However, it won’t be that easy for them to pick up where they left off when Bill senses there is a secret Brooke is keeping from him. Will Brooke tell Bill about Ridge and Quinn’s connection?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill felt that he was a better match for Brooke so he kept pursuing her in hopes that she would eventually see the light. To his surprise, she came back to him. For him, this was validation that their love was meant to be.

“With regard to Brooke, their history speaks for itself,” Bold and the Beautiful actor Don Diamont revealed.

“There is nothing in the history of these people would indicate anything other than a deleterious pattern of behavior on Ridge’s part where one way or another, he screws up because, ultimately, it more about self-interest for him. When it comes to Bill, I don’t think you could have a larger ego, yet where Brooke is concerned, he has always been absolutely dedicated to her and genuine with her.”

According to the May 1 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Bill starts to sense that Ridge has a secret, something so bad that it caused Brooke to turn her back on him.

On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke will never take her stallion, Bill, for granted. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/Vpdu9BDlQv pic.twitter.com/77zSy8WMif — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 20, 2017

Dollar Bill believes that their destiny is to be together and begins to plan an exciting life together. He tells her that he understands why she wanted to marry Ridge for her son, R.J.’s sake. Even so, Bill is convinced that they are meant to be married, but will Bill’s fascination with Ridge’s secret destroy his relationship with Brooke?

During the week of April 24, Bill will wonder why things ended so abruptly between Ridge and Brooke. When he pushes for an answer from Brooke, she refuses to answer. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill won’t give up because he has a hunch that Ridge may have betrayed her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that slowly over the next few weeks, Bill will figure out that there’s something “funny” between Quinn and Ridge. Will he go to Eric with his suspicions?

#BoldandBeautiful Today Thu April 13: Bill is always the man with a plan! pic.twitter.com/2dj2ELaadu — Laura H (@pmekame) April 13, 2017

Of course, when the word of Brooke and Bill’s engagement gets out, Ridge will not be happy with her decision. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will beg her to reconsider and give him a second chance (or is fourth or fifth chance)?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke will tell Ridge that her time with him is over and she will always care about him, but her future is with Bill. Of course, she will add that she will keep the reasons behind their split a secret.

Brooke has said over and over that she sees no reason to reveal Ridge and Quinn’s kissing affair to Eric because it will devastate him, possibly affecting his health. So as long as Ridge stay away from Quinn, Eric will never know.

The Bold and the Beautiful suggest that Bill finds out Ridge secret and decides to go Eric with it. Will Brooke and Bill make it to the alter? Will Eric find out about Ridge and Quinn’s relationship?

