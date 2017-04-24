Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi Update: ‘Bachelor’ Star Admits Relationship Has Issues, Will It Survive ‘DWTS’?

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi got engaged during the final rose ceremony of ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season, but they have been fairly honest in saying that they have had some bumps in the road of their relationship to navigate. Rumors had been swirling after filming and before their finale aired hinting at trouble between Nick and Vanessa, but so far, they continue to present a united front. Are Viall and Grimaldi doing well or could a Bachelor split be on the way?

Despite rumors that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi were struggling, she moved to California from Canada after the Bachelor finale to be with her fiance as he tackled a gig on Dancing with the Stars this spring. She has been seen at rehearsals frequently, and she is always in the audience. She was also incorporated into the dance routine during the “Most Memorable Year” performance. However, as was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, things are said to be increasingly tense between Viall and Grimaldi these days.

Nick and Vanessa may be keeping things friendly for the cameras, but sources claim that behind the scenes, things are rocky for this Bachelor duo. Grimaldi is supposedly pressuring Viall to help her build her own public image and brand so she can land opportunities, and in exchange, sources claim, she’ll continue to play the adoring fiancee. Other supposed insiders say that she is highly disliked on the Dancing with the Stars set, to the point of essentially being unwelcome there.

While Vanessa and Nick aren’t acknowledging those rumored issues, they are admitting that they continue to face challenges in their relationship. As Us Weekly shares, Viall recently was a guest on KTLA Morning News, and he talked about how he and Grimaldi have a lot of things to work on in their partnership. However, despite all of the talk that these two are struggling, the Bachelor star says that they are excited to tackle these issues in order to improve their relationship.

Viall and Grimaldi have not shared much in the way of specifics regarding what comes next for them once his run on Dancing with the Stars ends. The Bachelor star recently noted that the pair is working on visa issues related to keeping Vanessa in the States, so it sounds as if she may be looking to make California her home for the long-term. This geographical issue had been a big topic of conversation for the pair during their Bachelor run, and not everybody believed that Vanessa would be willing to move for her man.

Of course, for the moment, Bachelor Nick remains on DWTS with his partner Peta Murgatroyd. The duo has been in jeopardy a couple of times already, but they got solid reviews for their last performance. Will they survive the next elimination as well? Dancing with the Stars Week 6 brings a jive for Nick and Peta, as well as a group dance, and they do seem to have a bit of a cushion in terms of their score from last week and the likelihood that they’ll be in jeopardy.

As PureDWTS details, the scores are such at this point that there could be a bit of a shocker on the way. If the elimination were based only on the scores, David Ross and Lindsay Arnold would be in big trouble, with Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess right there as well. Nick and Peta are actually in the middle of the scoreboard, but things are looking potentially unpredictable at this point. The site suggests that if Bonner, David, and Rashad Jennings are all called safe, Bachelor fans might have reason to worry about Viall and Murgatroyd.

How much longer will this Bachelor star be sticking around Dancing with the Stars, and what happens once his DWTS run is over? Are Viall and Grimaldi just making things look good for the cameras or are they really looking toward the future together? Fans applaud Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi for acknowledging that they have issues to work on, but some wonder if that honesty is ultimately laying the groundwork for a split sooner rather than later. Do you think that Nick and Vanessa will beat the odds and end up tying the knot?

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]