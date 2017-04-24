Scott Baio’s Wife Blasts Haters Who Blame Him For Death Of His ‘Joanie Loves Chachi’ Co-Star Erin Moran

Scott Baio is feeling the wrath of Erin Moran’s fans — or, perhaps, the wrath of people who don’t like his support of Donald Trump. In the aftermath of the sudden death of Baio’s longtime TV co-star, Erin Moran, Scott has been pummeled on social media, with some people saying they wish he had died instead.

Others blamed Scott for not reaching out to help his former Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi sweetheart, who had struggled with drug and financial problems for years. Moran was found dead in a trailer in rural Indiana over the weekend, and many people assumed the 56-year-old former child star had overdosed on drugs.

Scott Baio on Erin Moran Death: I'm Not Surprised! https://t.co/ByKUOf8g7w pic.twitter.com/HDVQbf1w7d — the pin (@la_patillaUs) April 24, 2017

It didn’t take long for Scott’s wife, Renee Baio, to set the record straight about her husband’s relationship with his longtime sitcom co-star. Renee took to Twitter to question the hate toward her husband and make it clear that the couple had offered to help Moran “many times.”

“Why do [people] think we didn’t?” Baio’s wife asked. “Scott wasn’t responsible 4 her.”

Such hate towards @ScottBaio.We offered 2 help many times.Why do ppl think we didn't? Scott wasn't responsible 4 her pic.twitter.com/cP4dpCABTL — Renee Baio (@MrsScottBaio) April 23, 2017

Baio’s wife also posted part of an ongoing Facebook chat thread she had with Moran, revealing that they had been in touch within the past month.

People can THINK whatever they want. I spoke to Erin less than 1 month ago. @ScottBaio is NOT the bad guy. #RIPErin pic.twitter.com/u7AWHeJe8z — Renee Baio (@MrsScottBaio) April 23, 2017

In an interview on Monday morning on The Sid & Bernie Show, Scott Baio spoke publicly about the death of his Moran, admitting he was “not completely shocked” by her death at age 56, according to TooFab.

“My thing is, I feel bad because her whole life, she was troubled, could never find what made her happy and content,” Scott said of his onetime girlfriend.

“For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself. I’m saddened by what happened. I don’t know if it was drugs that killed her, I read one report said it might have been and I hope it… I don’t know what I hope. It’s what it is. What can you do?”

On Monday, amid rumors of an overdose, People revealed that Moran “likely succumbed” to complications from stage 4 cancer and that no illegal narcotics were found at her home. But haters continued to hurl shots at Scott, who is a staunch Trump supporter, with some blaming him for not “supporting affordable health care.” Renee Baio pointed out that no matter what, people are unfairly pointing a finger at Scott for the death of his Joanie Loves Chachi co-star.

Renee Baio also retweeted a post asking why people aren’t asking Moran’s Happy Days big brother, Ron Howard, how many times he has offered to help her.

Scott Baio had previously talked about his co-star’s struggles, telling the New York Post he had tried to help Moran multiple times over the years.

“I feel bad, but sometimes you make your bed and you have to sleep in it,” Baio told the Post.

“I have extended myself a couple of times and at a certain point, you have to say, ‘You know what? I have got my own life to live. I am not going to worry about this.'”

After Moran’s death was announced, Scott Baio posted a remembrance of his longtime friend on Twitter.

“May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart and animal loving soul,” Scott wrote. “I had always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin.”

