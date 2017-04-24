‘The Bachelorette’ 2017: Jonathan Treece’s Past Arrest Revealed

Rachel Lindsay is currently filming her season of The Bachelorette 2017. Radar Online shared that one of the suitors on this season of the show has an arrest in his past, and many fans have wondered what Rachel Lindsay would think if she heard about it. Jonathan Treece actually got into trouble for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident where the person in the other vehicle was injured.

Jonathan is actually a doctor, but this might not be enough to win Rachel over when she finds out about his past. A police report was revealed from New Smyrna Beach Police Department that reveals what allegedly went down the day that Jonathan got arrested. This happened less than two years ago, back in November of 2015. Jonathan Treese was charged with one count of leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries and one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving damage.

Here are some of the details from the police report.

“[Treece’s vehicle] made a left turn at the intersection in front of [the victim’s vehicle] and the victim hit the vehicle on the right passenger side. [Treece’s vehicle] then proceeded into a fence, made a U-turn and proceeded back through the fence and fled the scene.”

After the accident, Treece had flat tires on his vehicle, as well as damage to the front end. He allegedly left the scene and went into a parking lot of a movie theater. He even got out of his car and went into the theater after this went down. Two officers went into the movie theater and found Jonathan Treece inside the theater. They arrested him, and Treece was released on a $1,500 bond. He pleaded not guilty, and just this February, the charges were dismissed.

Jonathan Treece was also married before and got a divorce in 2015. Treece isn’t the first suitor to be on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette who has been married in the past. If he comes clean with Rachel Lindsay about being divorced, then hopefully it won’t be a deal breaker for her.

A few of the other guys trying to win Rachel Lindsay’s heart this season have been in trouble with the law before as well.

People shared that Rachel Lindsay’s promo for her new season of The Bachelorette 2017 has been revealed. The preview is based on Rachel’s time on The Bachelor with Nick Viall. They tried to find love with each other, but it didn’t work out, and he ended up picking Vanessa Grimaldi at the end instead. Remember that the fans already saw four of the guys who will try to win Rachel’s heart when they were on After the Final Rose.

Rachel Lindsay recently shared what she is looking for in a man, saying she is “at a stage in life where I’m ready for a family, I’m ready to get married. I want a guy who is not afraid of that. I’ve come across that in my past.”

JoJo Fletcher thinks that Rachel is going to do well.

“[Rachel]’s so smart that she’ll probably not have a tough time overthinking. So I think I would just tell her not to overthink every situation and at the end of this whole thing, whatever happens she needs to go with your first instinct or whatever thought you keep coming back to. And it’s tough, try not to overthink, really trust yourself, and stay that smart, confident woman that you are. Don’t make these men make you feel any different.”

Are you shocked by Jonathan Treece’s past? Do you feel like Rachel Lindsay wouldn’t want to be with him if she knew about this arrest? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss The Bachelorette 2017 when it starts airing on ABC on May 22.

[Featured Image by Rachel Lindsay/Instagram]