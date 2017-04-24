Did ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Mystery Baby Daddy Cheat On Her?

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry has recently confirmed she is doing pregnancy No. 3 alone, without the help of the father. Originally, Kailyn was scared the situation would come to something like this, so she struck pre-emptively by not revealing his identity.

Although there were rumors that the pair were reconciling, it seems any kind of mediation between the two didn’t work out. Kailyn Lowry recently tweeted that she was “meant to be single” and was ready to raise baby No. 3 alone with a little help from her friends.

Best day in a long time ????✨ A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

Kailyn Lowry took to her blog to talk about her fears of being a single mom to three kids (via the Hollywood Gossip).

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help. “We won’t be able to pick up and leave to go on spontaneous trips for a while and I will have to schedule our days around the baby’s nap and feeding times,” Lowry writes. “And even if the boys are with their dads I will have baby #3 in tow so no alone trips for me either.”

Although she won’t have much physical help, Kailyn Lowry’s other two baby daddies, Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera have always been supportive and interested in co-parenting. While they might help Kail with some of the tasks she has to do, they definitely won’t be relieving her night-time care duties or helping her change the baby’s diapers.

Javi Marroquin has just confirmed his relationship with Teen Mom 3 star’s Briana DeJesus’ sister, Brittany DeJesus, and looks to be off having fun when Kail is taking care of Lincoln, 3. Jo Rivera and his fiancé, Vee, are also busy taking care of their own little girl.

Kailyn Lowry hasn’t said much of anything about the baby’s father, except to confirm that he is African American. But earlier today, the reality star took to Twitter to repost a meme about cheating, leading many to believe that this is why broke up her relationship with the mystery man.

“We live in a generation where people say they want to be together forever but everyone gives into temptation…bruh dub da h*e if your girl is worth it…n***a it’s not that hard…how a dime got cheated on because of a nickel,” the status read.

Kailyn Lowry wrote, “basically” at the top, meaning this must be something she has experienced in her life.

My @cupcakemag spread is coming out this Friday! Finishing my interview questions and we'd like to hear a few from you! What do you want to know? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

Oddly enough, the Teen Mom 2 star has been accused of cheating in the past. There was speculation that she was seeing someone else while she was still in a relationship with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. She recently slammed a fan on Twitter who called her out for this behavior, stating that they “didn’t know what they were talking about.”

Rumors are spread that Javi Marroquin had also cheated on Kailyn Lowry at the tail end of their relationship, making it possible that neither party was fully faithful to one another.

Despite these setbacks, the soon-to-be mother of three has been busy getting things ready for her new child’s nursery. As she wants to wait until the baby is born to know the gender, she has painted the bedroom a neutral gray, although she insists it is the “worst paint job ever.”

Kailyn Lowry doesn’t have much contact with her family, so she often relies on help from her friends. Long-time pal Becky Hayter has been popping over often to help Kailyn get things done and ready for the new little one. Kailyn also recently Snapchatted photos of several of her friends helping her pressure wash her two-story house, proving sometimes friends are better than family.

