‘The Young And The Restless’ Rumors: Is ‘General Hospital’ Alum Bryan Craig Joining ‘Y&R’?

The Young and the Restless rumors teased that Bryan Craig would join the cast of the CBS soap opera. Craig is best known for his role on General Hospital as Morgan Corinthos. He won a Daytime Emmy last year and is up for another this year.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the rumor stated that Bryan would play the role of Jonathan Barritt, Frank Barritt’s son. The story has been debunked and proven to be completely false.

The (now deleted) Facebook post read, “He played on General Hospital as Morgan Corinthos, but rumor has it he may join Y&R as Jonathan Barritt, the son of Frank Barritt and brother to Mariah. Possible Jonathan and Abby romance down the road. What do you think Y&R fans?”

For those Young and the Restless fans that don’t remember who Frank was, he was Cassie and Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) father. Sharon (Sharon Case) and Frank dated in high school when she lived in Madison. He had pressured her into having sex and resulted in pregnancy.

Years later, Frank reappeared to see his daughter, Cassie. He ended up dead and discovered in a sewer. The cops thought that Sharon may have killed Frank, but later was cleared of all charges. When Frank reappeared, he had never mentioned any son or another family, so many viewers thought the idea that Frank had an adult son was not realistic.

The Young and the Restless writers make up backstories for soap characters that have been gone a long time. After all, they have to explain where they have been for 10 to 20 years. Throwing Frank’s son in the cast, at this point, just doesn’t make sense. We have Scotty (Daniel Hall), and a slew of young people added to the cast.

On General Hospital, Craig always had meaty storylines but still decided to leave the show. It seemed unlikely that he would leave ABC only to join The Young and the Restless in a brand new role that may not last very long.

The showrunners at General Hospital told Bryan that if he ever wanted to return, they would work him into the storylines. However, he hasn’t asked to return yet, and it’s entirely possible he may never decide to come back.

Ron Carlvati is now the head writer for Days of Our Lives, but several years ago he worked for ABC’s General Hospital. It seems much more likely that Ron would lure Craig to DOOL versus the talented young actor joining the cast of Young and the Restless.

On Friday, Laura Wright, the actress who plays Carly (Morgan’s mom) on General Hospital, revealed that Morgan is not returning to Port Charles, at least for now.

General Hospital spoilers have teased since Craig’s departure that eventually Morgan would return to Port Charles. It’s been quite a while since his exit, but there’s still a slim chance they could bring Craig back as Morgan or maybe even opt for a recast.

Since Bryan Craig left General Hospital, he has been focused on working in movies and stated he doesn’t want to come back to daytime television. Of course, after a few years, he may change his mind and want a more stable paycheck that comes with working on a soap opera.

This scoop is nothing but a fan-fiction rumor, hoping to get Craig’s fans upset that he would choose to return to a soap opera other than General Hospital. The original Facebook post that started the rumor has been deleted. There is no reason to believe that Bryan Craig will appear on The Young and the Restless or any other daytime soap opera anytime soon.

