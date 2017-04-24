Kim Kardashian’s Beach Butt Back, Kim And Kourtney Mexico Bikini Wild Amid ‘Killing Kardashian’ Book

Kim Kardashian’s beach butt is back in a big way according to TMZ. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian gamboled on the beach in Tulum, Mexico wearing only “itsy bitsy teeny weeny” bikinis that showed off Kim’s cellulite and only just hid Kardashian nipples.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars appeared to be completely carefree even though a grisly novel called Killing Kardashian has hit bookstores everywhere.

The shocking book walks readers through a “brutal torture and murder” of the entire Kardashian family, all carried out by someone wearing a Taylor Swift mask.

The Kardashian sisters appeared unfazed by news that the novel will be made into a movie. They were more focused on the ocean and their own curvy looks as they walked along the beach and played in the warm water.

Kim’s red, beige, and yellow bikini was about as skimpy as a bikini can be, but Kim’s nipples weren’t on display for the paparazzi. She took care to stick some tape on to cover her nipples, even though the reality star loves to share nude pics and nip slips with her fans.

#KimKardashian spills out curves in skimpy bikini in Mexico https://t.co/75NvfHKBnn — Kim Kardashian Fans (@KimKardashianW0) April 24, 2017

Kourtney opted for a bright red bikini that seemed to be designed for some dangerous underboob flashing. She wasn’t nipple tape, and the bikini managed to hang on just enough that, unlike Kim, she didn’t need it!

Kim Kardashian’s cellulite was on full display too, but the reality star has often talked about that endless body-type problem and refuses to be embarrassed by it.

I hate the internet. People made noise about @KimKardashian being fake, she gave y'all some unedited cellulite pics and y'all freak out — colin (@colinsterlingjr) April 24, 2017

The Sun via Shape magazine wrote that Kim Kardashian’s cellulite isn’t her fave thing about her body, but she has no intention of hiding it either.

“I have cellulite, just like almost every other woman on the planet.

Kim says she doesn’t think cellulite is cute, but she accepts that it’s part of her otherwise hot curves. Kardashian insists she’s “secure” enough about her body that she’s totally comfortable letting people see exactly what the bad parts look like too.

That attitude of absolute self-confidence and the way fans are obsessed with every single thing Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner do is exactly why the author of Killing Kardashians wrote the horrifying murder story.

Shocking novel Killing Kardashian imagines brutal torture and murder of entire family by… https://t.co/z003nXMntt pic.twitter.com/u39FjDp2Mr — jonas (@2006_jonas) April 24, 2017

John Jetsyn Tache said he wrote the torture book because he wants revenge on the Kardashians. The Mirror wrote that Tache thinks the Kardashian family ruined television. In fact, the Killing Kardashians writer believes that Kris Jenner and her reality empire have killed real television and they should pay the price.

Even though Tache insists the book is actually satire, he had some pretty serious words to say about his detailed description of death for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“The Kardashians are killing the dramas, so they need to be killed.”

He insists he’s not the only one to be angry at the Kardashians for what they’ve done to Hollywood.

According to the guy who laid out a point-by-point plan for the torture and murder of every single family member, “there are people in Hollywood who are livid at what has happened to the industry thanks to reality TV.”

The hate for the kardashians is the most nonsensical in America. They are literally just a family living their lives. — Grinch Moffor ???????? (@Kowenmoffor) April 24, 2017

The murderer has a plan to wipe out each Kardashian within 24 hours at Halloween, beginning with Kim Kardashian “hanging from chains in an isolated bunker and her husband, Kanye West, tied to a chair beside her.’

Some fans are furious with Tache for releasing the book so soon after Kim’s robbery ordeal in Paris last year, but he claims that the shocking novel was completed long before Kim’s terrifying robbery experience.

French Newspaper Publishes Kim Kardashian's Upsetting Police Interview from the Paris Robbery https://t.co/IzmDHQYzgR pic.twitter.com/BQRmNJwpcL — Shop Elettra (@shopelettra) April 18, 2017

The Killing Kardashians author doesn’t care about the timing, or about how Kim feels. That’s the point of his book. As far as he is concerned, the Kardashians deserve bad things to happen.

“Do I feel bad for Kim that she has to re-live the hostage scenario in the book? Of course not.”

In the meantime, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are keeping calm and carrying on as they frolic on the Mexican beach, tease fans with near nip-slips, and generally ignore the threat of the book and upcoming movie.

