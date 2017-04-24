Kim Kardashian Spills Out Of Bikini On Girls Trip To Mexico

Kim Kardashian busted out of her tiny bikini on her girls trip to Mexico. The reality star showed off her famous curves on the beach this past weekend.

Kim Kardashian, 36, flaunted her ample curves on the beach in Mexico with her pals.

The Daily Mail reported that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star taped over her nipples to avoid any unwanted exposure.

The mother-of-two wore some futuristic orange sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and layered gold chain necklaces.

Kim in Mexico this weekend???? #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest A post shared by North West ™ (@noriwestsource) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Kim wore a vintage Christian Dior logo bikini and paparazzi snapped the reality star’s famous body in some candid photos.

Kourt looking for zero fucks to give on her 38th bday looking soooo good A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

The 36-year-old’s photos on Instagram are often heavily edited and selected.

The reality star has worked hard to lose weight following two difficult pregnancies.

Kim Kardashian was joined in Mexico by her older sister Kourtney, who was photographed wearing a hot pink two-piece.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians mogul also had her assistant and friend, Stephanie Sheperd (aka “Steph Shep”) along for the girls trip.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY WIFEY???????? YOU ARE ONE OF A KIND AND IM SO GLAD YOURE MINE ✨???? A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Stephanie was photographed walking along the beach with Kim with a beer in hand. Kim did not drink on the trip.

Kim’s longtime friend Brittny Gastineau and The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen were also spotted on the beach.

The girls trip could be in celebration of Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday, which was last week.

Happy Birthday Senorita ❤️ @kourtneykardash A post shared by Brittny Gastineau (@brittgastineau) on Apr 18, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

Kim’s younger sister Khloe recently posted a photo of Kim, idolizing her body, saying, “Well damn… she shut s**t down!!! Hands down best body ever! S**t, I have to get my s**t together.”

“If this isn’t motivation, then I don’t know what Is!! Keeks you really look amazing!!!”

Khloe’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian just got renewed for a second season, according to Deadline.

Kim was also just criticized for saying that she lost six pounds ahead of the Met Gala in May from her “amazing diet,” the flu.

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 21, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

In a now-deleted tweet, Kim wrote, “The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown.”

The reality star received some serious backlash on Twitter.

@Carmen_pov @KimKardashian Is she seriously advocating young girls to get the flu? — #NODAPL (@aldomreyes) April 19, 2017

@KimKardashian Now imagine saying that to your daughter after she gets sick… — kirst the worst (@kirakirst) April 19, 2017

@KimKardashian promoting sickness is not OK! — Daeso (@DTLAWOLF) April 19, 2017

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Staff/Getty Images]