Ancient Stone Carvings From 10,950BC Show Devastating Comet Striking Earth And Creating New Civilizations

Ancient stone carvings that were found on pillars of a temple in Turkey describe the impact of a comet over 13,000 years ago in 10,950BC and the newly emerging civilizations that followed. Scientists from the University of Edinburgh have studied the symbols that were carved into the Turkish temple on what is called The Vulture Stone, and the art appears to depict a swarm of fragments from a comet striking Earth. After the comet hit Earth, a mini ice age occurred, which completely changed civilization as we know it.

When scientists looked at computer simulations of what was happening in our solar system during the time these ancient stone carvings were made, they also looked to see where the constellations would have been in Turkey when the carvings were created 13,000 years ago. They then discovered that the art depicted on the Vulture Stone shows the impact of a comet in 10,950BC, followed by a mini ice age. The date of the ice-age has been verified by using ice core data that is from Greenland, according to The Telegraph.

The mini ice age which followed the comet is called the Younger Dryas and this particular mini ice age lasted for 1,000 years and was an extremely important time in our human history as this is when Neolithic civilization first began. Along with the Neolithic rise of civilization, this is also the time during which the woolly mammoth became extinct, as Science Alert report.

Scientists from the University of Edinburgh believe that these carvings in Southern Turkey are evidence that the comet that occurred 13,000 years ago may be what caused the Younger Dryas mini ice age to occur, as the lead researcher Dr. Martin Sweatman said.

“I think this research, along with the recent finding of a widespread platinum anomaly across the North American continent virtually seal the case in favour of a Younger Dryas comet impact. Our work serves to reinforce that physical evidence. What is happening here is the process of paradigm change.”

Before the comet strike in 10,950BC, there would have been barley and wild wheat scattered around the Middle East which would have allowed nomads to build their bases close to these important food sources. However, when the mini ice age began after the comet strike, the conditions that followed would have made it extremely necessary for all of these separate communities to come together and work out how best to keep their crops. In this way, bands of nomads became farmers.

#Seshat Vulture Stone at Gobekli Tepe did record comet strike that changed climate c11,000 BCE. Ancient & advanced. https://t.co/GvbXAVlj0b pic.twitter.com/VQNN6w9gSa — Edward Turner (@EALTurner) April 22, 2017

Of further interest is the fact that the temple in Gobekli Tepe may not have been only a mere temple, but may have also served as an observatory, as Dr. Sweatman described.

“It appears Gobekli Tepe was, among other things, an observatory for monitoring the night sky. One of its pillars seems to have served as a memorial to this devastating event – probably the worst day in history since the end of the Ice Age.”

The Turkish temple that has the events of the comet carved into it was constructed 6,000 years before Stonehenge. However, the Vulture Stone which has the carvings of the comet is actually 2,000 years older than Gobekli Tepe itself.

Despite the age of the Vulture Stone, Dr. Martin Sweatman has explained that the carving of the comet from 10,950BC would not be one of the very earliest depictions of astronomy in terms of artifacts.

“Many Paleolithic cave paintings and artifacts with similar animal symbols and other repeated symbols suggest astronomy could be very ancient indeed. If you consider that, according to astronomers, this giant comet probably arrived in the inner solar system some 20 to 30 thousand years ago, and it would have been a very visible and dominant feature of the night sky, it is hard to see how ancient people could have ignored this given the likely consequences.”

The example of the Vulture Stone depicting the comet in 10,950BC in the Gobekli Tepe temple shows again that archaeology continues to teach us new things about science and civilization.

[Featured Image by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images]