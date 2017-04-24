Sam Heughan Shuts Down Social Media Trolls In The Most Classy Way Ever

This isn’t the first time that Sam Heughan — the actor on Outlander who plays Jamie Fraser — has gone up against social media trolls, but it looks like this will definitely be the last time he will have to shut them down.

Ever since he began starring on Outlander, Sam Heughan has been pestered by the claims that he and his co-star, Caitriona Balfe, are an item. And even though both have denied dating each other — and even though both Heughan and Balfe have appeared on the red carpet with their real significant others, Mackenzie Mauzy and Tony McGill, respectively — the online trolling and harassment against both stars, and their significant others, has persisted.

Now, however, Sam Heughan has sent the undeniable message that he’s tired of the trolls, and he wants them to stop bullying his significant other. And he did it in the classiest way possible.

A lesson to learn! Maybe there s a reason of it and the many good ppl in this fandom understand it the others…well make a conscience exam pic.twitter.com/YByOZhFt4x — Annabella (@annabellaV3108) April 23, 2017

First, a little backstory: in a previous report for The Inquisitr, the rumor about Sam Heughan and Mackenzie Mauzy dating for publicity purposes was debunked. Mauzy, an actress in her own right who starred in The Bold and The Beautiful and Into the Woods with Meryl Streep, has been subjected to incessant online bullying and harassment since word got out that she was dating Sam Heughan.

It got so bad, in fact, that Sam Heughan actually had to step in on his girlfriend’s social media account and tell the trolls to stop harassing her.

Hall of Fame Magazine reports that Heughan wrote he was “disgusted” by the vile behavior, and he wanted these women to stop with their nasty behavior “now.”

“Apparently, the 36-year-old handsome wrote on Twitter, “Shameful behaviour by many on social media recently. It’s disgusting and needs to stop. Spineless bullying. Stop. Now.” A fan commented on his post and stated that it is “a shame” to see some grown people who do not know how to be kind and respectful towards the actor and his friends. Others said that Heughan has been ignoring the bullying for years, but now is the time that he had to say “enough.”

And, according to Counsel and Heal, the reason Sam Heughan and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Mauzy, continue to get bullied incessantly by so-called fans of the show (which other fans don’t acknowledge as true fans of the show, and for good reason) is because the “shipping” of Sam Heughan with Caitriona Balfe won’t stop despite both actors incessantly asking for it to end.

“Mackenzie Maunzy has been a subject of online bullying after being linked to Sam Heughan. While the “Brother’s Keeper” actress remained mum about the mean comments, the “Outlander” Season 3 actor has had enough and tried to put an end to it. The “Outlander” Season 3 actor and Caitriona Balfe have multiple times denied the claims that they are dating, but obviously the fans are still refusing to acknowledge that they are nothing more than just friends.”

The good news, however, is that this recent “liking” of the above post against bullying by Sam Heughan has caused many people to stop and reflect on their past behavior. Many fans took it as a sign that even though Sam hasn’t gotten mean about the online bullying of him and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Mauzy, he was still very well aware of what was going on and was bothered by it. Many also took to their social media in an act of contrition to tell people to not only stop bullying Mackenzie Mauzy online, but to also apologize to Sam Heughan for their past behavior.

It seems like Sam Heughan was able to shut down the trolls, then, in a very classy way. Kudos to him for doing so!

