What Does President Trump Have To Say About His Reviews?

According to new reports, the president, who hasn’t quite been in office for 100 days, is not at all happy about what several critics have to say about him. Per CNN, the 70-year-old billionaire took to Twitter recently to blame the media for what he feels have been fairly negative reviews of his presidency thus far. In a manner that CNN described as “typical Trump,” the new president seemed to scorn the press while deftly sidestepping accusations from many that his progress has been less than satisfactory.

According to Trump, the 100-day standard that American presidents have been held to for years is “ridiculous.” Ironically, records show that the concept of a 100-day marker was something Trump previously applauded in many a campaign speech. In a tweet on Friday, President Trump vented his frustrations, claiming “No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!”

No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

Sources say this isn’t the first time Trump has seemingly gotten out ahead of possible bad news with a statement directed towards the media. Others even go so far as to say Trump’s proclivity to alleviate bad press by pointing the finger is a practice he’s employed for years.

Reports indicate that no matter what reviews regarding the president’s first 100 days in office may show, his administration continues to assert that he is doing everything but struggling as America’s newly minted commander in chief. According to White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, Trump is “fulfilling his promises and doing it at breakneck speed.” He referred to President Trump’s recent actions involving increased military spending as one such fulfilled promise.

But not everyone agrees. CNN reports that many critics of President Trump feel the businessman-turned-politician has desecrated the office by making claims against former presidents, slandering his previous competitor (who also happens to be the former Secretary of State), and downplaying potential Russian involvement in his administration.

Although it’s simply too early to tell the outcome of many decisions Trump has made thus far in his presidency, the New York native has certainly been busy. Trump recently made headlines for the U.S. strike on Syria, the nation’s cutting of ties with Russia, and the stalemate America’s military seems to be facing with North Korea. A month or so ago, Trump’s immigration ban caused an uproar in many liberal communities, and his administration lost a key member in former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Since then, he’s restructured the configuration of several White House positions and made some notable appointments – including promoting son-in-law Jared Kushner to senior advisor status and bringing his daughter on staff as an (unpaid) assistant.

According to analysts, President Trump will start his 101st day in office at a relatively low point, compared to many of America’s past leaders. Records indicate that within 100 days, former President George W. Bush all but confirmed his tax cut plan, Bill Clinton passed the Family and Medical Leave Act, and Obama passed a massive stimulus plan. Trump, on the other hand, has seemed to struggle to get the ball rolling on most of his proposed policies. On top of his somewhat slow start, the president has also been haunted by a very low approval rating since taking office. Just yesterday, President Trump reached a particularly dismal milestone: his 42 percent approval rating at this stage of the presidency is considered the lowest since President Eisenhower in the 1950s.

However, all is not so bad for the multi-billionaire, according to reports. Among those who voted for him last November, Trump’s approval rating stands at an impressive 94 percent. Experts believe Trump’s immigration bans, increased military spending, and aggressive stance against both Syria and North Korea are major factors of the consistent support.

Only time will tell what a controversial 100 days will turn into as President Trump continues his term; with a substantial amount of time left in office, both supporters and naysayers will be paying close attention.

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]